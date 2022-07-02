MSHP report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center has opened a new display, and at the heart of the display are three well-known physicians that practiced in Ste. Genevieve over 60 years ago–Doctors Gerald DeGenova, Reed Marts and Joseph Lutkewitte. These three physicians, along with some very motivated residents, started a grass-roots effort to build a hospital in Ste. Genevieve. After nearly a decade of planning, organizing, fund raising and grant finding, plus the passing of bond issues, the hospital opened in April, 1969.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO