ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

MSHP report

suntimesnews.com
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of...

suntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

MSHP nabs two in River Region

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two recent arrests in the River Region. 31-year-old David E. McLean of Chicago, Illinois was cited for driving while intoxicated at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Ste. Genevieve County. He was released. 26-year-old Unique L. Bates of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Police officer rescues unconscious woman from apartment fire

PERRYVILLE – A Perryville police sergeant is being called a hero for going into a burning apartment twice, without any protective gear, to rescue a mid-40s woman from a fire at the Creekwood Apartments Building E at 1501 Alma Avenue in Perryville Sunday night. Assistant Perryville Fire Chief Bill...
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

SGMLC opens new hospital display

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center has opened a new display, and at the heart of the display are three well-known physicians that practiced in Ste. Genevieve over 60 years ago–Doctors Gerald DeGenova, Reed Marts and Joseph Lutkewitte. These three physicians, along with some very motivated residents, started a grass-roots effort to build a hospital in Ste. Genevieve. After nearly a decade of planning, organizing, fund raising and grant finding, plus the passing of bond issues, the hospital opened in April, 1969.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

July 5 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Freshman Legion play TBD at 5 p.m. Wednesday. PERRYVILLE – Learn the basics of cheer leading at this fun, interactive camp. A group performance will be held on the last day of class for family and friends. Cheer Camp will be held at The Perry Park Center July 18 – 22 from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM. This camp is for children aged 6 – 10. The fee is $45 and Perry Park Center members will receive $5 off. Each child will receive a t-shirt and a set of pompoms.
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy