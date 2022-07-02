ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man faces murder charges in shooting of mother with stroller on Upper East Side

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A man is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a mother who was pushing her baby inside a stroller on the Upper East Side, the NYPD says.

Police say 20-year-old Azsia Johnson was shot in the head Wednesday while pushing a stroller with her 3-month-old baby inside on East 95th Street.

They say Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to commemorate Johnson's life. Her mother said the city had failed her daughter and that her death was a result of domestic violence.

Johnson leaves behind two young children. Her family says one of her aspirations was to become a pediatric nurse.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help provide for Johnson’s young children.

Police have yet to confirm if Argro is the father of Johnson's 3-month-old baby.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

