NYPD: Man faces murder charges in shooting of mother with stroller on Upper East Side
A man is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a mother who was pushing her baby inside a stroller on the Upper East Side, the NYPD says.
Police say 20-year-old Azsia Johnson was shot in the head Wednesday while pushing a stroller with her 3-month-old baby inside on East 95th Street.
They say Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to commemorate Johnson's life. Her mother said the city had failed her daughter and that her death was a result of domestic violence.
Johnson leaves behind two young children. Her family says one of her aspirations was to become a pediatric nurse.
The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help provide for Johnson’s young children.
Police have yet to confirm if Argro is the father of Johnson's 3-month-old baby.
