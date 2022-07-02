Anti-dissolution Pt single site with Pt(OH)(O)/Co(P) coordination for efficient alkaline water splitting electrolyzer

Predicting protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction are two important different aspects of multi-body structure predictions, which provide vital information about protein function. Some computational methods have recently been developed to complement experimental methods, but still cannot effectively detect real non-interacting protein pairs. We proposed a gene sequence-based method, named NVDT (Natural Vector combine with Dinucleotide and Triplet nucleotide), for the prediction of interaction and non-interaction. For protein"“protein non-interactions (PPNIs), the proposed method obtained accuracies of 86.23% for Homo sapiens and 85.34% for Mus musculus, and it performed well on three types of non-interaction networks. For protein-protein interactions (PPIs), we obtained accuracies of 99.20, 94.94, 98.56, 95.41, and 94.83% for Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Drosophila melanogaster, Helicobacter pylori, Homo sapiens, and Mus musculus, respectively. Furthermore, NVDT outperformed established sequence-based methods and demonstrated high prediction results for cross-species interactions. NVDT is expected to be an effective approach for predicting PPIs and PPNIs.
