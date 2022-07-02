ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Anti-dissolution Pt single site with Pt(OH)(O)/Co(P) coordination for efficient alkaline water splitting electrolyzer

By Lingyou Zeng
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the most well-known electrocatalyst for cathodic hydrogen evolution in water splitting electrolyzers, platinum is unfortunately inefficient for anodic oxygen evolution due to its over-binding with oxygen species and excessive dissolution in oxidative environment. Herein we show that single Pt atoms dispersed in cobalt hydrogen phosphate with an unique Pt(OH)(O3)/Co(P) coordination...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction predictions using gene sequence natural vector

Predicting protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction are two important different aspects of multi-body structure predictions, which provide vital information about protein function. Some computational methods have recently been developed to complement experimental methods, but still cannot effectively detect real non-interacting protein pairs. We proposed a gene sequence-based method, named NVDT (Natural Vector combine with Dinucleotide and Triplet nucleotide), for the prediction of interaction and non-interaction. For protein"“protein non-interactions (PPNIs), the proposed method obtained accuracies of 86.23% for Homo sapiens and 85.34% for Mus musculus, and it performed well on three types of non-interaction networks. For protein-protein interactions (PPIs), we obtained accuracies of 99.20, 94.94, 98.56, 95.41, and 94.83% for Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Drosophila melanogaster, Helicobacter pylori, Homo sapiens, and Mus musculus, respectively. Furthermore, NVDT outperformed established sequence-based methods and demonstrated high prediction results for cross-species interactions. NVDT is expected to be an effective approach for predicting PPIs and PPNIs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Valorization of spent disposable wooden chopstick as the CO adsorbent for a CO/H mixed gas purification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10197-w, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the References. The authors omitted the below Reference, which is listed below as Reference 50. 50. Phadungbut, P. et al. Adsorptive purification of CO2/H2 gas mixtures of spent disposable wooden...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Giant bulk photovoltaic effect driven by the wall-to-wall charge shift in WS nanotubes

The intrinsic light"“matter characteristics of transition-metal dichalcogenides have not only been of great scientific interest but have also provided novel opportunities for the development of advanced optoelectronic devices. Among the family of transition-metal dichalcogenide structures, the one-dimensional nanotube is particularly attractive because it produces a spontaneous photocurrent that is prohibited in its higher-dimensional counterparts. Here, we show that WS2 nanotubes exhibit a giant shift current near the infrared region, amounting to four times the previously reported values in the higher frequency range. The wall-to-wall charge shift constitutes a key advantage of the one-dimensional nanotube geometry, and we consider a Janus-type heteroatomic configuration that can maximize this interwall effect. To assess the nonlinear effect of a strong field and the nonadiabatic effect of atomic motion, we carried out direct real-time integration of the photoinduced current using time-dependent density functional theory. Our findings provide a solid basis for a complete quantum mechanical understanding of the unique light"“matter interaction hidden in the geometric characteristics of the reduced dimension.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to: Modelling hominin evolution requires accurate hominin data

Replying to C. S. Mongle et al. Nature Ecology & Evolution https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-022-01791-2 (2022). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $119.00. only $9.92 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Editorial Expression of Concern: The improvement of mechanical properties of conventional concretes using carbon nanoparticles using molecular dynamics simulation

Editorial Expression of Concern to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99616-y, published online 12 October 2021. The Editors are issuing an Editorial Expression of Concern to alert readers that this article shows substantial indication of irregularities in authorship during the submission process. Readers should also note that the source of the coefficients used in Table 1 was omitted and is RappÃ© et al. 19921.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stria medullaris innervation follows the transcriptomic division of the habenula

The habenula is a complex neuronal population integrated in a pivotal functional position into the vertebrate limbic system. Its main afference is the stria medullaris and its main efference the fasciculus retroflexus. This neuronal complex is composed by two main components, the medial and lateral habenula. Transcriptomic and single cell RNAseq studies have unveiled the morphological complexity of both components. The aim of our work was to analyze the relation between the origin of the axonal fibers and their final distribution in the habenula. We analyzed 754 tracing experiments from Mouse Brain Connectivity Atlas, Allen Brain Map databases, and selected 12 neuronal populations projecting into the habenular territory. Our analysis demonstrated that the projections into the medial habenula discriminate between the different subnuclei and are generally originated in the septal territory. The innervation of the lateral habenula displayed instead a less restricted distribution from preoptic, terminal hypothalamic and peduncular nuclei. Only the lateral oval subnucleus of the lateral habenula presented a specific innervation from the dorsal entopeduncular nucleus. Our results unveiled the necessity of novel sorts of behavioral experiments to dissect the different functions associated with the habenular complex and their correlation with the distinct neuronal populations that generate them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting doubt in neuroimaging research

A 2022 paper reported a caveat about brain"“behavior relationships emerging from neuroimaging data, which then unintentionally cast an entire field and a neuroscientific method into doubt"¦ again. In 2017, Nature Neuroscience published an editorial1 addressing the concerns of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research after a paper suggested...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Calculation of horizontal displacement of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors based on minimum potential energy method

Combined with the deformation characteristics of flexible retaining structure, the horizontal displacement calculation method of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors is proposed. Based on the minimum potential energy method, the analytical solution of horizontal displacement of slope under self-weight and additional load is derived, and the influence of soil parameters and supporting structure parameters on displacement is analyzed. The proposed calculation method is applied to a practical engineering and compared with the numerical simulation, which shows that the method is reasonable and reliable. The minimum potential energy method is clear in concept and simple in solving the horizontal displacement of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors. The calculation method proposed in this paper can be applied to the structural optimization design of loess fill slope supported by frame prestressed anchors, and further enrich the displacement calculation theory of slope supported by flexible retaining structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered CO sensors

Intrinsically disordered regions are a ubiquitous class of protein domains that lack a fixed 3D structure. Here, an evolutionarily conserved family of disordered CO2 sensors has been discovered, expanding the growing repertoire of disordered regions that respond to changes in the cellular environment. Cells depend on being responsive to some...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New damage model for simulating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and experimental validation using pBR322 plasmid

In this work, we proposed a new damage model for estimating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and validated its the effectiveness for pBR322 plasmids. The proposed model estimates radiation-induced damage to biomolecular systems by: (1) simulation geometry modeling using the coarse-grained (CG) technique to replace the minimum repeating units of a molecule with a single bead, (2) approximation of the threshold energy for radiation damage through CG potential calculation, (3) calculation of cumulative absorption energy for each radiation event in microscopic regions of CG models using the Monte Carlo track structure (MCTS) code, and (4) estimation of direct radiation damage to biomolecular systems by comparing CG potentials and absorption energy. The proposed model replicated measured data with an average error of approximately 14.2% in the estimation of radiation damage to pBR322 plasmids using the common MCTS code Geant4-DNA. This is similar to the results of previous simulation studies. However, in existing damage models, parameters are adjusted based on experimental data to increase the reliability of simulation results, whereas in the proposed model, they can be determined without using empirical data. Because the proposed model proposed is applicable to DNA and various biomolecular systems with minimal experimental data, it provides a new method that is convenient and effective for predicting damage in living organisms caused by radiation exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER

