Anti-dissolution Pt single site with Pt(OH)(O)/Co(P) coordination for efficient alkaline water splitting electrolyzer

The habenula is a complex neuronal population integrated in a pivotal functional position into the vertebrate limbic system. Its main afference is the stria medullaris and its main efference the fasciculus retroflexus. This neuronal complex is composed by two main components, the medial and lateral habenula. Transcriptomic and single cell RNAseq studies have unveiled the morphological complexity of both components. The aim of our work was to analyze the relation between the origin of the axonal fibers and their final distribution in the habenula. We analyzed 754 tracing experiments from Mouse Brain Connectivity Atlas, Allen Brain Map databases, and selected 12 neuronal populations projecting into the habenular territory. Our analysis demonstrated that the projections into the medial habenula discriminate between the different subnuclei and are generally originated in the septal territory. The innervation of the lateral habenula displayed instead a less restricted distribution from preoptic, terminal hypothalamic and peduncular nuclei. Only the lateral oval subnucleus of the lateral habenula presented a specific innervation from the dorsal entopeduncular nucleus. Our results unveiled the necessity of novel sorts of behavioral experiments to dissect the different functions associated with the habenular complex and their correlation with the distinct neuronal populations that generate them.

SCIENCE ・ 19 DAYS AGO