Miss St. Joseph County Fair pageant crowning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We got a chance to go around and see the first day of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair. Our own Chief Photojournalist Don Schoenfeld caught up with a family who added some baby goats to the family on Friday.
HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
The mother of a man whose son's memorial service and funeral was left in the care of a Southern Indiana funeral home now under investigation believes her worst fears may be coming true. Authorities raided Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center Friday night after a tipster called in about a...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Linton to celebrate Independence Day. The Linton Freedom Festival parade is Indiana's largest July 4 parade. People at the parade say it never disappoints. It's a state tradition that's living stronger than ever. Whether you're there for there...
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box was put to use Tuesday morning, a little over a year after the box opened to the public. A newborn baby girl was surrendered to a baby box at a fire station in Schererville, a northwestern Indiana town located in Lake County that has a population of about 30,000 people.
Michigan-based Greenbush Brewing Co. has reportedly closed its taproom in South Bend. According to a noticed posted to the door of the taproom, the location was unable to recover from challenges caused by the pandemic. The closure was reported last week on the Indiana Beer News account on Twitter. The...
With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. If you want to adopt Queen or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Curious Kids' Museum is temporarily closed while staff assess the damage from a fire that happened Tuesday morning. The museum was closed when the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters from St. Joseph, Lincoln and Benton Township responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - Emergency responders are searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen with family and friends Saturday night. Niles man Michael Grant was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 on Saturday, July 3, when he left to use the restroom at 11:30 p.m. and never returned, police said.
WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. Michigan State Police say it happened in the 20000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9:00 a.m. June 24 and at around 11:00 a.m. July 2. Troopers...
We all love a good northern Michigan home, especially when they fall on the waterfront. This Michigan home has something that the average home won't though. You'd get a view of a Michigan attraction. Lakefront Michigan Home Has View of Mackinac Bridge. I am a sucker for the Mackinac Bridge.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to most who were affected by a massive outage across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. On Tuesday morning, there were more than 2,500 outages reported, with the majority in areas near Lake Michigan. By Tuesday evening, that number was reduced to just over 50.
