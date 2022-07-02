Baysox Take Fourth-Straight To Win Series Over Richmond

The Bowie Baysox showed what they’re made of by shaking off Saturday’s rained-out loss, smothering the Richmond Flying Squirrels to close their six-game series 5-1. Bowie constantly pressured Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (L, 3-5) with nearly endless baserunners. In the third inning, Maverick Handley sent the first pitch he saw soaring over the left field wall to drive in Joey Ortiz and break the stalemate, delivering an impressive bat flip as the icing on the cake. The Baysox continued to put men on base, which paid off when Christopher Cespedes brought Cody Roberts home for their fourth base hit of the inning. Roberts had a three-hit game on a night which saw him and fellow catcher Handley hit back-to-back in the lineup, with his final hit setting up Zach Watson for Bowie’s second two-run homer, this one off of Solomon Bates, to shut the door on the series. Closing the night for Richmond, Clay Helvey spun a scoreless eighth inning.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO