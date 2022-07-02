Man dies following overnight shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead.

On July 2, 2022, around 1:40 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road for the report of a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, identified as Darian L. Golder Jr. 32, of Norfolk, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released a motive, or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

As this homicide investigation continues, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

