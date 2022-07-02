ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man dies following overnight shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead.

On July 2, 2022, around 1:40 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road for the report of a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, identified as Darian L. Golder Jr. 32, of Norfolk, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released a motive, or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

As this homicide investigation continues, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Always be informed of breaking stories, follow us on Twitter at @NorfolkPD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

166
Followers
653
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy