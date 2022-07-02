THREE INJURED IN HEAD-ON CRASH THAT SHUT DOWN LOCAL HIGHWAY FOR OVER TWO HOURS

PRESTON — The July 4 weekend got off to a near tragic start in Southeast Idaho when three people were injured in a head-on crash near Preston.

The impact of the collision nearly obliterated the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Dodge Dart sedan involved in the 9:15 p.m. Friday crash on Highway 36 in the Mink Creek area northeast of Preston.

Somehow the 80-year-old male driver and his 78-year-old female passenger in the Grand Cherokee and the 29-year-old female driving the Dart survived the collision.

All three were transported via ambulances to local hospitals, Idaho State Police said. Updates on their conditions are not yet available.

The names of the accident victims haven't been released but state police said the man and woman in the Grand Cherokee are from Afton, Wyoming, and the woman in the Dart is from Medford, Oregon.

The Franklin County Fire Department reported that one of the victims was trapped in one of the wrecked vehicles and had to be extricated.

The crash shut down Highway 36 for over two hours.

The Franklin County Fire Department stated following the crash, "With more vehicles on the road this holiday weekend, please be extra careful while driving."

The wreck remains under investigation by state police.