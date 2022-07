One woman is dead after a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The accident was reported around 5:22 p.m. along Kansas Highway 140 about a mile west of I-135. Robyn Schremmer, 51, of Salina, was heading west on K-140 in a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when it left the roadway, went into ditch and overturned, according to the report.

