WWE

Nice To Meet You: New Members Of Maximum Male Models Unveiled On SmackDown

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother few on the list. Stables have been a huge part of WWE for a long time now and that is likely to continue for a good while to come. It makes sense to put a bunch of people together in a group to maximize the amount of television time that...

wrestlingrumors.net

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
Person
Sasha Banks
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
The Independent

The Rock asked Logan Paul to delete any videos of the pair after suicide forest controversy, YouTuber reveals

Dwayne Johnson asked Logan Paul to remove all content of the pair together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.Paul revealed the conversation he had with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while speaking on the True Geordie podcast.“After Japan happened, obviously found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before,” he said.“I got a call from my publicist who also repped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and she’s like, ‘Hey Dwayne’s asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him.’”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strikeKate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHonestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Did Ryan Long throw the game? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ speaks out

It’s a tale as old as time: A “Jeopardy!” contestant goes on a massive winning streak, generates attention from fans and media, and eventually gets stumped on a clue or doesn’t wager enough money, ultimately falling to a new “Jeopardy!” champion. And almost every...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Calls Out Startup Promotion For Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved. Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by...
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WWE
The Spun

Look: LSU Star Olivia Dunne Shares Beach Photos

LSU Tigers gymnastics star Olivia Dunne appears to be enjoying the holiday weekend. Dunne, one of the biggest names in college athletics with millions of followers, is having some fun on the Jersey Shore. The LSU Tigers gymnastics star posted some photos from her vacation on Instagram. "@ jersey shore...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrestlingrumors.net

Details On WWE Backstage Meeting At Money In The Bank

All hands on deck. Things have been changing in a very big way as of late in WWE. The company has seen several backstage changes in all kinds of areas, but the biggest by far is Vince McMahon stepping back as Chairman of the Board and CEO. His daughter Stephanie has taken his place and the locker room got to hear from their new boss in a special meeting over the weekend.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Possibly Getting Big Push

Money in the Bank was an action packed show and fans saw The Street Profits challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the event. Unfortunately for The Street Profits they didn’t pick up the win, but they impressed many with their performance. Even though The...
WWE
PWMania

McMahon Family Attend UFC 276 After WWE Money in the Bank, Pat Mcafee in a Neck Brace

Towards the end of Sunday night’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, a number of top WWE executives including Pat McAfee were present. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and SmackDown commentator McAfee were all named and shown on camera. They were seated next to Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s chief business officer, and other notable guests.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Victoria Recalls Being Forced Out Of WWE Women’s Locker Room Early On

Lisa Marie Varon, better known to wrestling fans as former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria, began her on-screen career in a unique fashion by portraying one of The Godfather’s “hos”. The ever-popular WWE Hall of Famer would regularly walk down to the ring with a handful of females every time he would appear during the Attitude Era.
WWE

