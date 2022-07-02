ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

 3 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A...

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
Petoskey, MI
Nashville, MI
northernexpress.com

Bay View Woods Walk

A Bay View inter-program/Little Traverse Bay Bands’ collaborative woods walk experience. Hear woodwinds & strings playing amongst the trees & readings from Becoming Rooted; see local artist works & graphic arts; learn from children sharing info about plants, wildlife, & the woodland life cycle, plus much more.
BAY VIEW, MI
northernexpress.com

4th of July in Petoskey

The Petoskey downtown parade will kick off at 6pm at the Petoskey High School. The Petoskey Steel Drum Band will perform downtown at 7pm. There will be live music at the waterfront, & the fireworks show will happen along the waterfront at dusk.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

SummerFest

Enjoy summer tubing, Uncle Sam on stilts with balloon animals, chipping contest, corn hole, ladder golf & horse shoes, a bounce house, face painting, live entertainment with Scheer Entertainment, & fireworks at dusk. Everything is free, except fireworks are $10/car.
GAYLORD, MI
northernexpress.com

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stunning Lakeside Getaway at Long Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City. “When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Boyne City 4th of July Celebration

July 1-4. Today includes the Independence Day Breakfast, 46th Annual Independence Day Run, the Grand Parade, Kiwanis/Family Fair Kids Pie Eating Contest, Horton Bay Parade, live music by the Mark Bowen Band, Headwind, & Northern Nites, Boyne Area Chamber's 34th Annual Duck Race, Grand Fireworks, & more.
BOYNE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
NORTHPORT, MI
northernexpress.com

'Fire at Night'

Join staff as they fire off all Michilimackinac’s artillery after the sun goes down, with the cannon as the finale. Gates open at 9pm. Entrance will be on Straits Ave., west of the Mackinac Bridge, across from the Fort Fudge Shop.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Where are the Best Boating Lakes in Michigan?

Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

A Plan, A Van, A Boat (And Lots Of Hope): The Kitners’ Year-Long Journey To Call Northern Michigan Home

Nathan Kitner and Lily Grant-Kitner beamed as they stepped through the door of their Lake Ann rental house a week ago. They were also stepping off from a rollercoaster ride they had feared would not end happily: Nathan Kitner says the struggle to find housing in the Leelanau/Benzie region is acute, especially for those in the hospitality field trying to make a go of living and working here.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Fireworks Festival

Located behind the Lakeview Hotel, overlooking Lake Bellaire. Find 'Fireworks Festival' on Facebook.
BELLAIRE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Clay Cliffs in Northern Michigan: The wild lakeshore cliffs you’ve never seen before

LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Old Mission Gazette

OMP News & Photos: Bear Sighting, Old Mission Inn for Sale, July 4th Celebration & More

Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. 4th of July Celebration in Old Mission. Help celebrate an American Holiday with a Patriotic Walk Around the Block in the village of Old Mission. Everyone is invited to either take part or cheer on the participants. Line up on Grand Street on Monday, July 4, at 11:45 a.m.; the route will go from Grand Street to Traverse Street to Swaney Road to Bay Street to Woodland Avenue and back to Traverse Street, ending at the Legion Hall. (Note: If it’s pouring down rain, the event will be canceled.)
OLD MISSION, MI
wcmu.org

Blue Angels air show is traumatizing, some veterans say

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

