"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
A Bay View inter-program/Little Traverse Bay Bands’ collaborative woods walk experience. Hear woodwinds & strings playing amongst the trees & readings from Becoming Rooted; see local artist works & graphic arts; learn from children sharing info about plants, wildlife, & the woodland life cycle, plus much more.
The Petoskey downtown parade will kick off at 6pm at the Petoskey High School. The Petoskey Steel Drum Band will perform downtown at 7pm. There will be live music at the waterfront, & the fireworks show will happen along the waterfront at dusk.
Enjoy summer tubing, Uncle Sam on stilts with balloon animals, chipping contest, corn hole, ladder golf & horse shoes, a bounce house, face painting, live entertainment with Scheer Entertainment, & fireworks at dusk. Everything is free, except fireworks are $10/car.
A Marina in Northern Michigan had to be closed temporarily after a yacht owned by actor Tim Allen discharged diesel fuel into the water. The spill happened at about 5 pm Sunday (7/3) at the Northport Marina, closing the facility to all boat traffic until Monday evening. Northport is located about 30 miles north of Traverse City in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City. “When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”
July 1-4. Today includes the Independence Day Breakfast, 46th Annual Independence Day Run, the Grand Parade, Kiwanis/Family Fair Kids Pie Eating Contest, Horton Bay Parade, live music by the Mark Bowen Band, Headwind, & Northern Nites, Boyne Area Chamber's 34th Annual Duck Race, Grand Fireworks, & more.
NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
Join staff as they fire off all Michilimackinac’s artillery after the sun goes down, with the cannon as the finale. Gates open at 9pm. Entrance will be on Straits Ave., west of the Mackinac Bridge, across from the Fort Fudge Shop.
Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
Nathan Kitner and Lily Grant-Kitner beamed as they stepped through the door of their Lake Ann rental house a week ago. They were also stepping off from a rollercoaster ride they had feared would not end happily: Nathan Kitner says the struggle to find housing in the Leelanau/Benzie region is acute, especially for those in the hospitality field trying to make a go of living and working here.
LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. 4th of July Celebration in Old Mission. Help celebrate an American Holiday with a Patriotic Walk Around the Block in the village of Old Mission. Everyone is invited to either take part or cheer on the participants. Line up on Grand Street on Monday, July 4, at 11:45 a.m.; the route will go from Grand Street to Traverse Street to Swaney Road to Bay Street to Woodland Avenue and back to Traverse Street, ending at the Legion Hall. (Note: If it’s pouring down rain, the event will be canceled.)
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
Comments / 0