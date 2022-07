BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's soccer squad is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 with a road match at Lebanon Valley College. The Greyhounds will play at home on John Makuvek Field for three consecutive matches and five times in the month of September, beginning with a contest against Penn State-Berk on September 3. The Hounds then welcome rival Muhlenberg College on September 7 and close out the three-match homestand with a contest against Widener University on September 10. The Blue & Grey then head out on the road for one match versus Swarthmore on September 14 before returning home for two matches, the first against Misericordia University on September 17 and then welcoming Stockton University to Makuvek Field on September 21 to close out home contests in the opening month. The 2022 Landmark Conference schedule begins on September 24 when the Hounds travel to Juniata College, the squad closes out September with a trip to Eastern University on September 28.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO