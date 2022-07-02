ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Prayer. Power. Purpose.’ Church protests for Akron shooting

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A community gathered at an Akron church on Saturday for “prayer, power and purpose” in protest for the deadly police officer involved shooting of Jayland Walker .

The “March and Mourn” protest took place at Second Baptist Church at 690 South Main Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by police on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running.

Chief Steve Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire. The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds . It has not been determined how many times he was shot. Police have not said how many officers were involved or how many rounds were fired.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are set to host a press conference on Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. where they’ll provide further details of the shooting. City officials say they will review video footage of the incident from police body-worn cameras then release the video to the public after the press conference.

The family is represented by Bobby DiCello and Ken Abbarno of DiCello Levitt Gutzler. The family was able to view the body camera footage on Friday; They have not yet released a statement after viewing it.

Akron has canceled its Rib, White, & Blue Festival amid protests and calls for justice in the city. The city closed down the courthouse Friday due to limited access.

Protests are planned throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 8 News for coverage.

Comments

Josh
3d ago

I wanna see the body cam. If he fired a gun at officers on 2 spectate occasions and had a gun then officers did what they did was necessary. A life lost is tragic. Lives of the family and officers will never be the same. It’s crazy every police shooting if the subject is other than white turns into a race issue. Let the facts come out. Why we the people have police wearing body cams.

Reply(3)
8
NootNoot TootToot
3d ago

Power? I don't think I can get behind that. The point of Christianity is to worship the undivided Trinity of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Not to gain power, political or otherwise. In fact, Christ tells us that the weak shall be the strong in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Reply
6
Dakota Freshwater
3d ago

Power? I don't think I can get behind that. The point of Christianity is to worship the undivided Trinity of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Not to gain power, political or otherwise. In fact, Christ tells us that the weak shall be the strong in the Kingdom of Heaven. 😭🙏🙏

Reply(2)
3
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

