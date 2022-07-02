Vacationing teen cleans up metal from Delaware Bay

Sharon Otteni Sampson, 73, of Harbeson, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of Louise M. (Bouthillet) and Robert Otteni. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1966, where she played basketball, softball and field hockey. She attended Catawba College in North Carolina. Sharon had a 40-year career with DuPont Company, starting at the experimental station and progressing to levels of increasing responsibility and retiring in 2014 as facilities manager (FSR&E).
