Leesport, PA

Vacationing teen cleans up metal from Delaware Bay

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most vacationers come here to relax, Bret Edwards, 15, visiting...

www.capegazette.com

iheart.com

Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident

>Professional Motorcyclist from Berks Killed in On-Track Incident. (BERKS Co., PA) -- The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the death of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes on Monday. He was 24 and was from Berks County. Officials with the organization says he was involved in an on-track incident at Weedsport Speedway near Syracuse Saturday evening. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Storm cleanup continues in hard-hit area of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cleanup continued Monday after weekend storms in Lancaster County. Graystone Road in East Hempfield Township was hit hard Saturday, with several fallen trees. At the Dunigan home, a huge oak tree was uprooted and crashed into a bedroom. The family got to the basement in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Had Several Valuable Items Stolen While Helping Stranger In West Deptford, Police Say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Teams recover body from Schuylkill River

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A lifeless body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday, officials said. Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
iheart.com

Fight Breaks Out at Harrisburg Fireworks Show

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say no one has been injured and no shots were fired during a fight at the Front Street fireworks display Monday night. It happened near Walnut and Front Street a little after 9:30 p.m. Police say they quickly cleared the area and got the situation under control before things escalated.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following what state police believe is a murder-suicide in Carbon County. It happened Sunday along Daubert Lane in East Penn Township. Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that 70-year-old Gary Daubert shot his 66-year-old wife beth and then turned the gun on himself.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Sharon Otteni Sampson, DuPont retiree

Sharon Otteni Sampson, 73, of Harbeson, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of Louise M. (Bouthillet) and Robert Otteni. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1966, where she played basketball, softball and field hockey. She attended Catawba College in North Carolina. Sharon had a 40-year career with DuPont Company, starting at the experimental station and progressing to levels of increasing responsibility and retiring in 2014 as facilities manager (FSR&E).
WILMINGTON, DE

