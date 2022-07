NEW YORK -- The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returned in full force on Monday. Thousands of spectators filled Surf and Stillwell to watch the July 4th tradition and Coney Island became the epicenter for competitive eaters worldwide, CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported. While both the men's and women's champions failed to beat their personal bests, those who came out to cheer were not disappointed. Reigning champion Joey Chestnut took home the gold once again by consuming 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chestnut fell short of his record of 76, which he set last year. "The audience as trying to push me and I'm...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO