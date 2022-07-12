Patriots WATCH: QB Mac Jones' Private California Workout

Apparently Jonesing for football, Mac was recorded last week throwing to New England receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon.

New England Patriots training camp is coming. But the work is already starting.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones apparently got his Bermuda vacation in with girlfriend Sophie Scott and is ready to get to work on the 2022 season. He appeared in a video on social media this week, throwing passes on a Carlsbad, California field to one veteran receiver - Nelson Agholor - who needs a good camp to keep his roster spot and one receiver - Tre Nixon - who was the star of minicamp.

The video was originally posted to Agholor's Instagram account.

Patriots fans - and teammates, for that matter - have already been impressed by Jones' offseason. After making the Pro Bowl in a rookie season highlighted by 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, he showed up for OTAs with a leaner body , better mechanics and more leadership.

At one of the Patriots' most crowded positions , Agholor needs a solid training camp to avoid potentionally being traded . Though the 28-year-old has been the subject of rumors as of late, his positive outlook indicates that he plans on being a part of the Pats plans at the position in 2022 . Agholor clearly expressed these sentiments when meeting with reporters during minicamp.

‘I don’t focus on that,” Agholor said of the rumors surrounding his future in Foxboro. “I'm here for a reason. I love the opportunity to be a Patriot. Year two in the [Patriots] system is when guys really get going. I feel comfortable. I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots.”

Nixon, meanwhile, turned heads at the recent minicamp in Foxboro with precise route-running and catching everything thrown his way.

New England's receivers include starters DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, and reserves Agholor, Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Malcolm Perry, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Ty Montgomery and rookie second-round draft choice Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots report to training camp July 27.