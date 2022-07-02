ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Women's Afcon: Four players you should look out for

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica's four qualifiers for next year's Women's World Cup will be decided at...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

A Premier League and international footballer has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape. The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was taken into custody on Monday morning where he remains, as reported by the Telegraph. The Metropolitan Police told BBC Sport: "On 4 July, an allegation of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wimbledon: Men wearing 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts confronted by security

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy