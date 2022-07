BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gun owners in Maryland will no longer be required to prove that they have a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed firearm under a new order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan following a recent Supreme Court ruling. Citing the high court’s decision to strike down a New York law requiring residents to show they need to carry concealed weapons, the governor on Tuesday directed the Maryland State Police to halt enforcement of a similar requirement in Maryland. “In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO