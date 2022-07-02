Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced
Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been...www.wmay.com
I totally agree with do something about this issue…….thinking it isn’t going far enough. I understand when people need assistance but……..when help is pretty much on every corner (shelter, food pantries, churches etc.) without innocent people being harassed. You see I feel like I’m being harassed when these homeless people (by choice) are standing on street corner when help is just around the corner. It’s called being responsible and go get a job. Let me go back and mention choice again…….these people don’t want to work because that’s called rules……we all live by right? Well they are yelling it loud and clear NO, I’m not going to live by your rules I’m going to laugh at those rules and make my own. Again it’s called choice no one ever has to beg for food, money or housing Illinois ……hands that out monthly.
Good because they will walk out to your car and I myself do not take that lightly!!
About time!! I was worried we were going to turn into another Seattle or L.A.
