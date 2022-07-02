ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been...

Seriously 1234
2d ago

I totally agree with do something about this issue…….thinking it isn’t going far enough. I understand when people need assistance but……..when help is pretty much on every corner (shelter, food pantries, churches etc.) without innocent people being harassed. You see I feel like I’m being harassed when these homeless people (by choice) are standing on street corner when help is just around the corner. It’s called being responsible and go get a job. Let me go back and mention choice again…….these people don’t want to work because that’s called rules……we all live by right? Well they are yelling it loud and clear NO, I’m not going to live by your rules I’m going to laugh at those rules and make my own. Again it’s called choice no one ever has to beg for food, money or housing Illinois ……hands that out monthly.

Karen Priddy
3d ago

Good because they will walk out to your car and I myself do not take that lightly!!

Trolling With The Facts
3d ago

About time!! I was worried we were going to turn into another Seattle or L.A.

