Cincinnati, OH

3141 Werk Rd

thexunewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- This location offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. These...

www.thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

2644 Harrison Ave 35

Four Lanterns Apartment Complex - Property Id: 888749. Under new ownership! Four Lanterns Apartment Complex now has a one bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in Westwood at 2644 Harrison Ave. Completely renovated unit with new flooring throughout, newer appliances, cabinets and countertops in kitchen. Secure building with balcony view, off-street parking and on-site coin operated laundry facility. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $650 with a $650 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1432 Race street Unit 104

Condo for rent OTR - Incredible, fully renovated handicap accessible 1 bedroom 1 bath condo 1 block from Washington Park. This beautiful1st floor unit comes fully equipped with wood floors, stainless appliances (induction stove and upgraded dishwasher), washer and dryer, top-down/bottom-up cellular shades (black out in the bedroom), coat closet, linen closet, 6’x10’ storage in the basement, and a shared court yard with grill. Enjoy the exposed brick and duct work, as well as the expansive windows. Live in Over the Rhine and walk to great dining, breweries, and entertainment!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4000 Ledgewood

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Nestled in a residential neighborhood within walking distance of Xavier University this boutique building sits on a quiet no-through street lined with mature trees and historic homes. The single building features spacious 2 bedroom apartments that have full kitchens, remodeled bathrooms, huge living rooms, and great closet space as well. Even with spectacular interiors, the convenience is what really sets Ledgewood apart. You can walk to class or be on Victory Parkway, Reading Road, or Montgomery Road within minutes. Check out your new home today!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

440 South G Street,

440 South G St 3BR/1.5BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our 3BR/1.5BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home has an open, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, updated flooring, an updated bathroom, w/d hook up, utility tub, full basement, front porch, off street parking, 2 car detached garage, and plenty of yard space!! Don't miss out! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
thexunewswire.com

4815 Glenway Avenue,

4815 Glenway Ave 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Oh! This unique home has updated flooring, newer windows, a new roof, an updated electrical and plumbing system, central air, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, updated bathrooms, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed, and on/off street parking! This home has everything you need and more! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

151 Westbrook Drive,

151 Westbrook Dr 4BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our 4BR/2BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home has an updated, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, family room, central air, w/d hookup, utility tub, full basement, hardwood and laminate flooring, carport, off street parking, patio area and a beautiful yard! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

706 Trenton

West Price Hill Duplex. 4BR - Move right into this fully refinished second and third floor unit of a brick duplex. Very quiet street. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and living space. Convenient to everything. Location. 706 Trenton, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1200. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 07/03/2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5884 Island Dr 3x2N

3-BED 2-BATH $1099/mo. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1099 & up - Property Id: 286481. FOLLOW the STEPS BELOW to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-353-1551 and ask us to help end your search for a place to live. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-353-1551 or ask me to...
CLEVES, OH
thexunewswire.com

3960 Delmar Ave

CHEVIOT- UPDATED 2-3 Bed 1 BATH HOME WITH 4+ Car GARAGE - Wow! Old world charm meets all the modern conveniences. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. Tons of great living space. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. THe first floor has a flex room that would make an amazing office, or could be a third bedroom. Stained glass. Walk in closets. Huge and meticulous 4-6 car garage with power. Currently in the process of installing brand new furnace and ac.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati opens another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced they're opening another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment. CRC opened Dickman Pool in Sayler Park. The pool will be open Monday through Friday 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays. The pool...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Family fun at fireworks in fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — The star-spangled rockets’ red glare was shining as the annual Independence Day fireworks display was held Monday night at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds and the City of Wilmington again partnered for the free event. Prior to the fireworks show, the Clinton County Community Band...
WILMINGTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

P.O. Box 531635

Great Location & Value! - Your new home awaits you at Cheviot West in Cincinnati, OH. This location has much to offer its residents! We are close to the interstate, restaurants, and shopping. Be sure to view the available floorplans. At Cheviot West, you'll experience access to a variety of amenities and features like newer cabinets and countertops and off street parking.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: 5-month-old Elfie needs a forever home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE remains very full and continues to look for families to adopt and to foster. Five-month-old Elfie is up for adoption. He's been in a foster home and would fit in with a number of families. The shelter is closed on July 4 but he'll...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati pizzeria opens newest location in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria opened last month across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opened its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

CLEANUP CONTINUES FROM BUILDING COLLAPSE

(Richmond, IN)--Clean-up will continue Tuesday after a partial building collapse near Richmond’s Depot District over the weekend. It happened at the Monger Transfer and Storage Building on North D, which is directly across from Purina and adjacent to Crosstown Carry-Out. One person was inside an apartment when the roof of the western section of the building collapsed into the second floor. That occupant was not injured. North D was shut down for clean-up and inspection. Demolition was ordered for the west side of the building. The building had stood for more than a hundred years.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

The Mall at Fairfield Commons adds three new clothing stores

Three new clothing stores are opening soon at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. Custom World, Daily Thread and Mirabella Boutique are joining more than 130 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options at the town center. “We look forward to the opening of Daily Thread and Custom World this...
FAIRFIELD, OH

