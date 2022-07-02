3141 Werk Rd

4815 Glenway Ave 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Oh! This unique home has updated flooring, newer windows, a new roof, an updated electrical and plumbing system, central air, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, updated bathrooms, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed, and on/off street parking! This home has everything you need and more! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
Comments / 1