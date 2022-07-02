3141 Werk Rd

(Richmond, IN)--Clean-up will continue Tuesday after a partial building collapse near Richmond’s Depot District over the weekend. It happened at the Monger Transfer and Storage Building on North D, which is directly across from Purina and adjacent to Crosstown Carry-Out. One person was inside an apartment when the roof of the western section of the building collapsed into the second floor. That occupant was not injured. North D was shut down for clean-up and inspection. Demolition was ordered for the west side of the building. The building had stood for more than a hundred years.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO