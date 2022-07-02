Amish Driver/Worker

FREDERICKTOWN – Harold Spurlock was born March 9, 1938, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to Lester Spurlock and Nell Patrick Triplett and passed away May 21, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of nearly 56 years; daughter Christy Draper and son-in-law Chad Draper; grandchildren Avery and...
MOUNT VERNON – Gloria Joan Branstool, 90 years old, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, peacefully at the home she shared with her son and daughter-in-law in Columbus, Ohio. Gloria was born on Dec. 30, 1931, to Evelyn Magley in Columbus. Gloria was preceded in death...
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. SNAP-Ed is now providing virtual programming to eligible audiences. Tanner Cooper-Risser will be discussing tips on making...
