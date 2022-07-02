Assistant Women's Basketball Coach

BUCYRUS — The Redmen boy’s basketball team has a new coach in Scott Gifford. Gifford is the head coach No. 44 in Bucyrus history for the boy’s program. Though Gifford has never been a head coach, he does bring 20 years of coaching experience to the bench.
The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
The Ohio State football program, like every other program in the Big Ten, is waiting to see what happens with conference expansion. After adding USC and UCLA last week, the flood gates seemed to have been opened and programs are starting to panic. Programs in the Pac 12, Big 12,...
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith has a warning for the rest of college sports regarding the current landscape of conferences. The Big Ten and SEC were already separating themselves from the rest of college football prior to the additions of USC/UCLA and Oklahoma/Texas, respectively. Now with those schools in...
Ohio State is reportedly making a legacy hire to its men's basketball program. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Nick Kellogg is joining the Buckeyes' men's basketball staff. He's set to be an assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and the director of scouting. Kellogg is the...
AMANDA, Ohio (July 5, 2022) – The Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education acted to employ Billy Dennis as the new Amanda-Clearcreek High School principal. Dennis has served in education for 22 years in a myriad of roles. After graduating from Capital University, Dennis served as an intervention specialist at both...
With the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, the Ohio State football team now has two more rivals to face off in the battle for the conference title. Now it looks like the Pac 12 is going to lose even more members. With that being the case, what is going to happen with the Rose Bowl?
Jermaine Mathews’ path to eventually committing to Ohio State on Friday is not one that’s going to be forgotten at Winton Woods High School any time soon. “I’m going to tell his story the rest of my life,” Winton Woods head coach Chad Murphy told Eleven Warriors.
FREDERICKTOWN – Harold Spurlock was born March 9, 1938, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to Lester Spurlock and Nell Patrick Triplett and passed away May 21, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of nearly 56 years; daughter Christy Draper and son-in-law Chad Draper; grandchildren Avery and...
(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
MOUNT VERNON – Gloria Joan Branstool, 90 years old, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, peacefully at the home she shared with her son and daughter-in-law in Columbus, Ohio. Gloria was born on Dec. 30, 1931, to Evelyn Magley in Columbus. Gloria was preceded in death...
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,454,420 which is 597% higher than the state average of $208,784.
MANSFIELD -- The Hall at Kingwood is certainly a formal setting today as seen from the Park Avenue side but when viewed in its original state, as Mr. King knew it when he first moved into his home, there was a much more relaxed and country home atmosphere. Part of...
NELLIE -- It was a warm summer evening on Sunday, July 6, 1924. The Reverend J. H. Proper stepped to the front of the little Mt. Nebo Church, west of the village of Nellie, at the head of Opossum Hollow, near the Knox/Coshocton County line. Rev. Proper smiled and started...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” episode will offer viewers something different: a retrospective of the series’ best Golden Buzzer moments with show creator and judge, Simon Cowell, and host, Terry Crews. Cowell will highlight the winning performance of Zanesville, Ohio native...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday after a lawnmower he was riding flipped and landed on top of him. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, it was called out at about 11:20 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fisher Road on the West Side.
A Zanesville man is facing charges for his fifth OVI. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Sunday, July 3, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop authorities said Evans was...
