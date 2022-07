2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Nestled in a residential neighborhood within walking distance of Xavier University this boutique building sits on a quiet no-through street lined with mature trees and historic homes. The single building features spacious 2 bedroom apartments that have full kitchens, remodeled bathrooms, huge living rooms, and great closet space as well. Even with spectacular interiors, the convenience is what really sets Ledgewood apart. You can walk to class or be on Victory Parkway, Reading Road, or Montgomery Road within minutes. Check out your new home today!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO