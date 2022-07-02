ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

ANOTHER ONE SOLD

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUY - SELL - INVEST - WE CAN HANDLE THEM ALL. 2021 Iron Valley at the Beach Award for Most Listings. 2021 Iron Valley at...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

21224 ROBIN ROAD - EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY IN REHOBOTH BEACH

4 bed / 3 full bath / 2 half bath / 2,400 sf / $2,075,000. Rare Waterfront Opportunity - Large 1/2 acre lot surrounded by water on two sides and 180 degree panoramic views of the Rehoboth Bay, Lewes Rehoboth Canal, Dewey Beach Skyline, and Thompson Island! Discover this beautiful setting with boat dock and lots of room for a pool. Ground level features garage parking for your cars, lots of storage, solar panel battery room, powder room, and patio area for entertaining. Main level features a great room with lots of windows and doors to enjoy the views with a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Great room opens to kitchen and dining room and multiple doors out to wrap around deck. Kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. There is an office and laundry room on this level as well as two owners' suites. The top level features two more bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, loft area, and storage. The wrap around deck has a retractable awning and is serviced by a chair lift. The solar panels create enough energy for no electric bills and allow you to sell power and make money too! Enjoy sunsets from your wrap around deck. Watch the wildlife all around you and the boats heading up and down the Lewes Rehoboth Canal! Convenient to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches and area restaurants and attractions.Take the virtual tour!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s One Virginia Avenue gets a new pool

Rehoboth beachgoers got an unexpected viewing experience the morning of June 24 – the lifting and then installation of a new pool at One Virginia Avenue. Similar to other projects that require a heavy object to be lifted to the rooftop of a building, a crane was used for this move too. The pool was strapped to a trailer parked in the lot between the Village Improvement Association and the Pennsylvania Railroad House. The crane operator slowly lifted the pool from the trailer and then rotated it around toward One Virginia Avenue, which is a 105-unit condominium complex that sits on the Boardwalk. Facing the Boardwalk, on the ground level, are Rehoboth Toy & Kite and Atlantic Cycles.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Townhome project planned along Route 24

The owner of 22 acres of the former Howeth Farm property along Route 24 has plans to build a townhome project. J.G. Townsend Jr. & Company has filed three applications for School Lane, an 84-unit multifamily housing community, including a rezoning from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to MR, medium-density residential, a conditional use for multifamily housing and a requested change to the county's future land-use map designation to include all of the parcel in the coastal area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

REHOBOTH BEACH-OPEN HOUSE TODAY 11:00AM-2:30PM!

Stop By Today at 2 Virginia Ave, Rehoboth Beach DE. ! Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, updated appliances, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Real Estate
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Local
Delaware Business
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Saving Taxes in Retirement & Understanding Annuities workshops at the Lewes Public Library [July]

Saving Taxes in Retirement and Understanding Annuities. Financial workshops will be taught at the Lewes Public Library throughout July 2022, brought to you by InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. There will be two workshops for, “Saving Taxes in Retirement” and “Understanding Annuities”. These workshops will cover planning items specific to those approaching retirement, recently retired, or already retired. The Saving Taxes in Retirement workshop will examine various tax-related topics for individuals. Topics covered include Required Minimum Distributions (RMD’s), Tax Withholding, Medicare Premiums, Distribution Planning, Minimizing Your Lifetime Tax Liability, and other pertinent planning items to help attendees determine how to pursue appropriate long-term tax planning. The workshop on Understanding Annuities will focus on breaking down the challenges of annuities to help attendees gain an understanding of what annuities are, how they work, and when annuities are a suitable choice for an investor. The workshop will also focus on when annuities are not suitable for investors and how they can negatively impact your retirement success.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Short-term rental enforcement discussed in Lewes

Airbnb permanently banned parties from its hospitality platform following the success of the trial ban implemented in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-term rental company claims to have noticed a significant drop in parties, which were reportedly a popular reason for utilizing the service during its early days. According to some Lewes residents, this has not led to a decrease in unruliness of short-term renters in the First Town in the First State.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Workforce housing fund should be set up

On July 12, public comments will be closed on the Sussex County workforce housing record. Then, county council will make recommendations to approve or change what planning & zoning has approved regarding workforce housing. What is workforce housing? Basically, it is discounted rental apartments for the workforce in the coastal areas. Builders of these apartment complexes have to meet certain criteria and have a percentage of units saved for affordable, discounted rents for the workforce. The map can be found by going to the county website, where you can also find the draft of the proposal approved by planning & zoning. First, this is a dialogue that I believe needs to continue, not close the file on public comments July 12. Next, creating apartments that are at a discounted rent for our workforce in the coastal area will create one thing – lifelong renters. While some residents enjoy living in a rental unit with no maintenance responsibilities and no lawn to maintain, my bet is that there are plenty of folks in the workforce housing market that would dream to become homeowners.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remax
Cape Gazette

SoDel Concepts team celebrates start of summer season

The 2022 summer season is underway at the Delaware beaches, and to celebrate its start, SoDel Concepts employees recently gathered at Lefty’s Alley & Eats near Lewes. Over two mornings, almost 600 team members and their families dined, bowled, played arcade games and threw axes at targets. “We know...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/5/22

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled July meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to a notice from the city. For more information, contact the city at 302-227-6181 or information@cityofrehoboth.com. Henlopen Acres meeting set July 8. The quarterly Henlopen Acres commissioner meeting is set...
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Oceanfront Building: Just Listed 2-Bedroom Condo in One Virginia. Direct Ocean Views. Turkey. Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Rarely-offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia. Direct ocean views from the main living areas and the balcony. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine turnkey 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth adopts 2020 comprehensive development plan

With a month to spare before a state-mandated deadline, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved the city’s 2020 comprehensive development plan during a special meeting and public hearing June 28. This is very exciting, said Mayor Stan Mills, after the 330-page document was approved. “The CDP not only meets the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade tradition continues in Lewes

In 1968, Lewes friends Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley gathered a few people together for an impromptu July 4 parade. It didn’t take long for the Doo-Dah Parade to become a unique tradition. Family and friends of the founders continue to carry on by spreading word about the parade and taking part in it. This year’s parade was held in memory of the founders and many others who have supported the parade over the years.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

On July 4, Milton becomes Mayberry

On a hot summer day, Milton decided to take a trip to the past with an afternoon of family fun at the annual Bring Mayberry Back to Milton event July 4. A celebration of old-school town fairs, the event is geared toward kids, with a selection of old-fashioned games like ball toss, spin the wheel and rubber duck matching. A dunk tank is also set up, where throwers can attempt to dunk members of the Milton Fire Department. The afternoon also featured a patriotic bike parade, where kids ride bikes from Irish Eyes into Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Community thanked for support of West Rehoboth Legacy Project

On behalf of West Side New Beginnings Inc. and Developing Artist Collaboration, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the West Rehoboth Legacy Project public mural unveiling June 20. It was a public dedication and presentation by our West Rehoboth Legacy community partners, presented by DAC in unity with West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the community of West Rehoboth. The mural features a largely unknown historical narrative of the iconic community of color, West Rehoboth, created by renowned and homegrown mural artist Terrance Vann. The content of the mural has been derived from oral histories of descendants of many area families from West Rehoboth as well as personal accounts from the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee comprising Brenda Milbourne, Diaz Bonville, Waynne Paskins, Lucille Hood, Clyde Vann and led by our project historian Antoine Vann.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Post Office to Hold Area Job Fair

MILLSBORO, Del.- The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the Millsboro Post Office, 100 Main St., Millsboro DE 19966, to fill positions not only at that office, but for surrounding offices as well. The fair will be from 11 a.m. – 3...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

It’s all fun and games in downtown Lewes

Just when it looked like the Fourth of July Old-Fashioned Children’s Games in Lewes were about to be canceled, Ron Krajewski, a Lewes State Farm Insurance agent, stepped in to be chairman of the event. He knows a little something about children and fun and games; he and his wife Kate have four daughters.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy