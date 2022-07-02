ANOTHER ONE SOLD

Stop By Today at 2 Virginia Ave, Rehoboth Beach DE. ! Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, updated appliances, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator.
