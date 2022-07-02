Local City Halls, Departments Closed on Monday July 4th

Jasper- The Jasper Street Dept. along with contractor, Seal Master, will begin their annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects (Liquid Road), beginning on Monday, July 11, barring any unforeseen events. This surface coating is comparable to a seal coating; however, it is thicker, more durable & designed to wear longer than...
Mary Jane Neuhoff, age 87, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 8:02 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her family. Mary Jane was born in Ireland, Indiana on August 27, 1934, to George and Emma (Sermersheim) Steinhart. She married Harold...
Stanley Gress, age 60, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Stan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 29, 1961, to Lee and Rita (Fehribach) Gress. He married Julie Altmeyer on August 31, 1986, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.
Leona G. Knust, 91, of Ferdinand passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Leona was born on October 15, 1930 in Jasper to Leander and Rose (Dick) Giesler. She was united in marriage to Reynold L. Knust on April 28, 1951 in St. Joseph Church in Jasper.
