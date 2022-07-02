A Bay View inter-program/Little Traverse Bay Bands’ collaborative woods walk experience. Hear woodwinds & strings playing amongst the trees & readings from Becoming Rooted; see local artist works & graphic arts; learn from children sharing info about plants, wildlife, & the woodland life cycle, plus much more.
The Petoskey downtown parade will kick off at 6pm at the Petoskey High School. The Petoskey Steel Drum Band will perform downtown at 7pm. There will be live music at the waterfront, & the fireworks show will happen along the waterfront at dusk.
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Join staff as they fire off all Michilimackinac’s artillery after the sun goes down, with the cannon as the finale. Gates open at 9pm. Entrance will be on Straits Ave., west of the Mackinac Bridge, across from the Fort Fudge Shop.
NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. 4th of July Celebration in Old Mission. Help celebrate an American Holiday with a Patriotic Walk Around the Block in the village of Old Mission. Everyone is invited to either take part or cheer on the participants. Line up on Grand Street on Monday, July 4, at 11:45 a.m.; the route will go from Grand Street to Traverse Street to Swaney Road to Bay Street to Woodland Avenue and back to Traverse Street, ending at the Legion Hall. (Note: If it’s pouring down rain, the event will be canceled.)
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Every year, Torch Lake hosts one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in northern Michigan. And every year, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Department sends out a crew to make sure people are staying safe while they enjoy the lake. Hundreds gathered on Torch...
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Just when it feels like things are back to normal, COVID-19 seems to rear up its ugly head giving us 5 counties Michiganders will need to mask up if they plan to visit. As a state, Michigan has been improving with its overall COVID-19 cases dropping in half recently. But...
