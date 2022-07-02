Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. 4th of July Celebration in Old Mission. Help celebrate an American Holiday with a Patriotic Walk Around the Block in the village of Old Mission. Everyone is invited to either take part or cheer on the participants. Line up on Grand Street on Monday, July 4, at 11:45 a.m.; the route will go from Grand Street to Traverse Street to Swaney Road to Bay Street to Woodland Avenue and back to Traverse Street, ending at the Legion Hall. (Note: If it’s pouring down rain, the event will be canceled.)

