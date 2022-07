Wisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in the mail. The postcards from the Wisconsin Elections Commission will include information about registering to vote online, plus a list of deadlines. They will consist of a toll-free number for a call center where more information will be available. People can choose to register by mail, at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day if they don’t want to complete the process online.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO