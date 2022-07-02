ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Delta officials warn this could be a rough weekend for travelers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtU37_0gT1E5eO00

ATLANTA — According to FlightAware, more than a quarter of all flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday were delayed.

Channel Two’s Justin Wilfon spoke with Delta officials who warned that this could be a rough weekend for travelers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delta made that prediction earlier this week and began offering waivers to people willing to change their flights this weekend.

Inside the airport Friday night one traveler, Renea Spear, told us it was a zoo.

“This being a holiday weekend, everybody trying to get through,” Spear said.

The busy holiday travel weekend is struggling to take flight at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Renea and John Spear told us they’re among the thousands of passengers seeing their flights delayed.

“Slightly delayed by 30 minutes but we got here in plenty of time … so we’ll just be here a little longer I guess,” Spear said.

On the Friday that kicked off the Fourth of July weekend, more 350 flights in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed, and nearly 60 were canceled.

Atlanta based-Delta Air Lines began predicting trouble earlier this week, offering passengers waivers to change their flights, on what Delta predicts will be the busiest travel weekend since before the pandemic.

A Delta Air Lines pilot who spoke to Wilfon anonymously said pilot staffing shortages are largely to blame.

“It feels bad when we show up to an airplane and here’s 180 customers on our airplane and we have to cancel because we can’t find but one pilot. And I’ve had to do that a couple of times and tell them how sorry I was for it. But you know — it only goes so far,” the pilot said.

In a statement, Delta said: “Delta people are working around the clock to rebuild Delta’s operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions.”

This week, the travel trouble reached unheard-of heights, when Delta reportedly offered passengers on an oversold flight from Michigan to Minnesota $10,000 to take a different flight.

“Uh … yeah. We’re on the wrong flight … we’re on the wrong flight. I definitely would have taken them up on that,” Spear said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Atlanta: The Don'ts of Visiting Atlanta

Atlanta, the hub of the southeast US has a lot of incredible restaurants, museums, history, and people. Here we go through tourist information for Atlanta. We focus on what tourists should not do when they visit Atlanta. Whether you are going to a Hawks, Braves, or Falcons game (or their favorite soccer team Atlanta FC), visiting the High Museum of Art in Midtown, or just visiting Zoo Atlanta you should always have your southern manners on and don't forget to grab a Coke while you are there at the World of Coca Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man escapes dangerous sport boat fire on Lake Lanier

CUMMING, Ga. - What was supposed to be a Fourth of July boat ride turned into something dangerous for one boater on Lake Lanier Monday afternoon. Officials with the Forsyth County Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews rushed to Mary Alice Park on the lake around 6 p.m. over reports of a boat fire.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

City leaders taking steps to increase safety at area parks

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are taking steps to add rangers to city parks. The plan was introduced Monday afternoon during a city council meeting. One of the organizers said with a shortage of police officers, this could help keep people safe while they visit places like Westside Park and Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with a homeowner who likes the idea. Jennifer Ade has lived in Atlanta’s Vine City for 10 years. Our crew was getting video at Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park and Ade approached to see if we were covering a shooting that happened 10 minutes before we got there. She said, “literally I looked out and saw people grabbing their children and running to the car with children in tow, it was really scary.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Traveler#Flightaware
CBS 46

Hundreds line up at Centennial Olympic Park after storm passes through

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Centennial Olympic Park officials are expected to reopen and allow visitors back into the park after evacuating due to an approaching storm. Hundreds of visitors have been passing through the gates to enjoy the festivities and the fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. “Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta One Step Closer to Bus Rapid Transit

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is one step closer to approving a bus rapid transit (BRT) line in southwest Atlanta, reports David Wickert in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The board’s planning committee voted to select bus rapid transit — not light rail — as the preferred alternative for the line, a move needed to pursue crucial federal funding.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy