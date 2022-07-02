ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, MT

FISHING WITH GG!!!

Cover picture for the articleMy grandson is named Clyde Carey, so I call him CC. Grandpa Grant is my name and he calls me GG. Of course, I am also known as Montana Grant. We recently hit the water for a fun fishing day with CC’s Momma. Jessie once caught fish in the same pond....

