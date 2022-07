Enrollment is under way for the Fall 2022 semester at Lake Technical College. Programs at Lake Tech are designed to be completed in a year or less at an affordable cost. Open registration begins Tuesday, July 5. Summer hours for the admissions and financial aid offices are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary. The school is located at 2001 Kurt St. in Eustis.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO