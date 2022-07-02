ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Funeral Arrangements For Beth Moore, Have Been Set

 3 days ago

Calling hours for Beth Moore, are Thursday, July 7...

Bath man named Rotary Club’s citizen of the year

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee’s Brandon Beuter has been named the Bath Rotary Club’s 2020-2021 Citizen of the year. As co-chair of the Opioid Committee, Brandon is an AIM Certified Recovery Peer Advocate and NYS Certified Peer specialist. He was nominated for the award by former county Assistant District Attorney […]
July 4th 2022 In Hornell

City Pool – Will be ran by the Hornell YMCA and will be open from Noon – 4:00PM, Price:. $2.00 for an all day pass regardless of residency. These listed activates are free of charge and are ran by volunteers in hopes to receive donations for their church, non-profit, cause, etc.
Woman found dead outside apartment in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.Y (WHEC) - A 68-year-old woman was found dead outside an apartment building in Charlotte on Sunday morning. Police were called to Riverview Manor concerning a woman lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing. She was dead when officers arrived on the scene. Officers say the woman possibly...
4th of July News Brief

In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
Increased Fourth of July security at Ontario Beach Park

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — This Fourth of July, Monroe County Sheriffs and Rochester Police patrols are stepping up their presence at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte. The park has been the site of large crowds and violence over the years. In previous years, patrols have closed off access once the beach has reached a certain […]
Beth Moore
Hornell celebrates 4th of July with annual festival

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – 4th of July celebrations are happening nationwide with food, music, vendors, and fireworks. This is all what happened over in Hornell earlier today. Hornell Partners for Growth kicked off their annual 4th of July festival at noon today with a parade and various events for the whole family to enjoy. Over fifty vendors were at Veterans Memorial Park, including food stands and carnival games. The food stands at the festival included David’s Concessions, Biggies Tacos, The Old Mill Inn & Getmen Tents, and The Scoop.
Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4. The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store […]
The Girl Detective Who Haunts Potter County

Summertime, and the reading was easy (even in the steamy Nebraska heat) for a ten-year-old girl sprawled across an old armchair in the cool of her home’s unfinished basement. I’d recently received a treasure trove of books handed down by my paternal aunts. They were mostly Nancy Drew mysteries, but also some featuring a less well-known, but equally spunky, girl detective—Judy Bolton. All summer I shadowed these adventurous girls as they solved mysteries and righted wrongs. How thrilled I’d have been to learn that one day I’d live only an hour’s drive from where Margaret Sutton, author of the Judy Bolton books, grew up, basing the fictional town of Farringdon on her true girlhood home of Coudersport. Little did I know that one day I’d follow clues provided by her many enthusiastic fans to places, houses, and objects, hoping to further flesh out not only the girl-sleuth, but also her creator, Margaret Sutton (neé Rachel Beebe).
Fatal car crash in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Honeoye Falls-Lima EMS, responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident at 1079 Pittsford Mendon Rd. (Rt. 64), in the Town of Mendon early Tuesday morning. Deputies determined the driver, who was traveling northbound on Rt. 64, lost control...
New life for vacant Main Street, Canandaigua lot?

CANANDAIGUA – Could this be the plan that transforms the vacant lot at South Main and Saltonstall streets to another destination business site in downtown Canandaigua?. Members of City Council appear to think so, recently taking a straw vote in support of what they heard from developer Fred Rainaldi Jr. and his ambitious $6 million idea for the former Tom’s Mobil site.
Wyoming County man accused of driving tractor illegally

Wyoming County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after a traffic stop - involving a tractor. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Ronald A. Townsend, 70, was seen driving his tractor from Tops in Warsaw back to his home. Deputies say he has a revoked driver's license...
Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
