Genshin Impact Codes

Cover picture for the articleThis is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that...

IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Axe in Minecraft is a tool that is used to quickly chop down trees or destroy various other wooden items. Axes can be crafted from Wood, Cobblestone, Iron Ingots, Gold Ingots or Diamond. Gold is the quickest at chopping or destroying wooden items, but is the least durable. Diamond is extremely durable and the second quickest.
IGN

Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

The Bag is used as Ellie's inventory in Little Witch in the Woods. Here you will find where to increase the bag's capacity, how to upgrade the bag, its cost to upgrade, and more.
IGN

Secret Boss Guide

There’s one secret boss in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, and it’s one that you need to unlock first. This is related to solving the graveyard puzzle and the broken relic. In this guide, we’ll go over where to find this boss and how to unlock it.
IGN

Prologue Guide

This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem: Three Hopes wiki contains a guide for the very beginning of the game. We describe the differences between difficulty settings and modes and also provide you with some tips to get the most out of the game from the very beginning. This page also contains walkthroughs for the first two chapters of the prologue.
IGN

Sidequests

In addition to 90+ levels, Neon White features 24 optional Sidequests for you to run and rerun to your heart's content. Every Sidequest is associated with either Neon Yellow, Neon Red, or Neon Violet and they can be unlocked by giving these Characters some of their corresponding Gifts that can be found scattered throughout Neon White's levels.
IGN

Between the Realms

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for God of War. This page contains information on the fourteenth step of your Journey - Between the Realms - which will include paths to take, enemies to fight, and any collectibles you might find along the way. Spoiler Warning: This guide will refrain from...
IGN

Lore Locations

In God of War (2018), you'll find all kinds of Lore that will allow you to learn more about the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology. By having Atreus translate different types of lore you encounter, you'll earn experience for each one you find - and certain markers are tracked across the various regions.
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes walkthrough will lead you through every chapter of each of the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes story paths. The game is split into three stories. Each is determined by the house you chose in Chapter 2 of the Prologue. Use our walkthrough to view information on every chapter in every story of the game. Each page features which characters contain interactions that earn you support points. We’ve listed all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain. Lastly, each page contains a full strategy guide for the final battle of the chapter.
IGN

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced for 2023

After a tease last month, we have confirmation: Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a full remake in 2023. Announced by publisher Dragami Games – which is led by the original game's producer, Yoshimi Yasuda – the game will arrive worldwide next year, although a formal title or platforms have not yet been announced. It will be developed by "a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda as producer, and new development staff from Dragami Games."
IGN

Purecrystal

Purecrystal is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Purecrystal in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Purecrystal can only be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. In...
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.
IGN

How Far Away Is Mass Effect 5? – Unlocked 551

As a talented and decorated game developer joins BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game, we discuss what the nature of her role means for when we can reasonably expect Mass Effect 5 to get done. Spoiler: it's probably going to be quite a while! Plus: predictions for Ubisoft's just-announced September showcase, your chance to try out Halo Infinite's campaign co-op mode, and more!
IGN

Rockstar Shelves Red Dead Redemption, GTA 4 Remasters to Focus on GTA 6 - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar Games reportedly shelved planned remakes, including Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4, to focus on the upcoming GTA 6. This is after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was released to negative reviews from critics and fans. Basketball legend Michael Jordan will be the cover star of NBA 2K23's special editions and 2K is bringing back the iconic Jordan Challenges to celebrate. After a tease last month, we have confirmation: Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a full remake in 2023. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
IGN

Chancel (Version 2)

Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
IGN

Gore Magala - Weakness, Tips, Armor

The monster Gore Magala is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
IGN

MKLeo Wins Major in COLOSSEL 2022 - IGN Compete Fix

In today's Compete Fix, the latest Smash Tournament COLOSSEL had MKLeo winning the Major, while in CS:GO, the IEM Cologne opening day showed a major upset with 00Nation beating out Astralis. Then, over in the world of Apex Legends, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship has even more drama leading up to its finals event next weekend. Catch all of your up to date esports news with Stella Chung, right here on IGN!
IGN

Intellivision Amico Console Still in Development, CEO Says

It was reported yesterday that the trademark for the Intellivision Amico had been abandoned, spurring speculation that development on the console has ceased. Now, the company's CEO says work on the system is ongoing and that the trademark is very much alive. In an email sent to IGN from Intellivision...
IGN

God of War (2018) Wiki Guide

In God of War, there are milestones and goals you can meet by performing a variety of tasks called Labors. When fulfilled, these reward you with additional XP, and many can be obtained by fighting in different styles. However, note that the XP reward can increase depending on the Luck stat, so remember to keep that in mind.
IGN

Metal Gear Rising Speedrun Removed After Runner Played Pre-Recorded Video for SGDQ

Videos of a world-record speedrun of the Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance DLC has been taken down by GDQ after it was revealed the speedrunner misrepresented their run. Summer Games Done Quick is an annual video game speedrunning event where participants speedrun through games while raising money for charity. One game showcased was the DLC for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.
