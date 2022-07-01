Saniya Rivers prepares Carolina Flames to burn bright on national stage

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Fans fill Durham Bulls Athletic Park for baseball, fireworks. It's common for post-game fireworks after a Durham bulls game, but the 4th of July is...
Only three flights were canceled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday morning, a very different experience compared to the last few days. Reporter: Lora Lavigne.
The home on 3424 Bellevue Road, along with elegant architect, has a unique story. According to the home's buyer, it was one of the first homes in north Raleigh in the late 30s. The home's original builder, from the Dixon/Kirby construction group, first built the house with a view of rolling plains.
Siler City woman turns clothes into teddy bears honoring deceased loved ones. For nearly 40 years, Connie Lineberry has been making teddy bears out of old clothes people give her, oftentimes clothes worn by a deceased loved one. She has made 27,000 such bears, and each is full of meaning.
Officers responding to the report of a shooting in the 3700 block of New Bern just before 1:30 p.m. found a man with a gunshot wound.
On a day celebrating freedom, independence and what it means to be an American, a Wake County family is grieving the loss of their son who protected that freedom.
Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield police officer who joined in a police chase Saturday night crashed into a truck while speeding through an intersection. WRAL's Breaking News Tracker caught it on camera. The chase started when the Garner Police Department pursed a driver down U.S. Highway 70 but lost...
City council approves 'social district' to allow alcoholic drinks to go in parts of downtown Raleigh. People will be allowed to stroll the marked streets with open-container drinks sold by restaurants and bars licensed by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control System from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
