Seattle - The Seafair fireworks show will once again light up the skies above Lake Union on Fourth of July. Crews were busy prepping 10,000 pounds of fireworks on a barge Sunday to get ready for the Independence Day celebration Monday. We took a boat to the barge Sunday afternoon in order to get an inside look at how those crews were getting the fireworks ready for the big night.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO