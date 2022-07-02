New restaurant opens in Roscoe

Daniel Leigh Lamp, 88, of Warsaw passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Signature Healthcare, with his family by his side. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Beatrice, West Virginia to the late Everette Daniel and Avis Leigh (Haught) Lamp. He was a graduate of Coshocton High School. He entered the service and served for the United States Air Force during the Korean War, until he was honorably discharged. On Aug. 28, 1952, he married the love of his life, Rachel Emily (Coverdale) Lamp in Massillon, Ohio. He owned and operated Service Unlimited Heating and Cooling, until his retirement. Daniel was an active member of the Church of Christ in Coshocton. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and travel and visit his family.

WARSAW, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO