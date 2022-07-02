ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

GoLocalProv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode...

www.golocalprov.com

GoLocalProv

People on the Move: BankNewport New Appointments, CCRI Names VP and More

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. BankNewport Names New Branch Managers to Lead Downtown Providence and Stone Bridge Branch locations. BankNewport is pleased to announce that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence Municipal Reparations Commission Meeting on Tuesday

The Providence Municipal Reparations Commission is meeting on Tuesday. According to the agenda, Tuesday's meeting is to “determine and vote on priority areas of consideration for the final report.”. it is taking place at 444 Westminster Street both in-person and virtually (people can sign up here), where public comment...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

CODAC buys new building for its headquarters – Richard Asinof

The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND MILITARY PENSIONS

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Camille F. J. Vella-Wilkinson and Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. are happy to announce that going forward, all military pensions will be exempt from state taxation due to a provision in the recently approved FY 2023 state budget. Representative Vella-Wilkinson, a Navy veteran and member...
INCOME TAX
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

The New Clementine’s in East Greenwich Is Worth the Wait

When Warren and Jess Sternberg closed the doors to Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream in East Greenwich for the season last fall, none of their customers knew it was the last time they’d visit the original Main Street location. But all good things must come to an end, and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Bridge in Westerly temporarily closed for 3 months

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a bridge in Westerly is temporarily closed starting Tuesday. The Cottrel Bridge, which takes Westerly Bradford Road over the McGowan Brook, will be closed for three months. The bridge will be replaced with a new one after being...
WESTERLY, RI
FUN 107

Clinging Jellyfish Warning Issued by Rhode Island DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) is putting residents on high alert for tiny, dime-sized jellyfish that can pack a serious sting. Known as clinging jellyfish because of the sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds, they have been spotted in several Rhode Island ponds already this season.
ANIMALS
providencedailydose.com

School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

CMHS is Hiring for Direct Care Staff in Greater New Bedford

Join the team! Be a part of a company working together to help others and make a positive impact in people’s lives. CMHS is offering a one-time $500 bonus for MAP certified direct care staff!. Comprehensive Mental Health Systems, Inc. (CMHS, Inc.) is a human services agency seeking caring...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Pawtucket Times

Drezek keeps Arnold Mills title in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – It was the ultimate feel-good story on the Fourth of July – a hometown native son capturing the venerable and popular hometown road race. Ben Drezek wasted little time in letting the rest of the field competing in Monday’s Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race know that he was going for broke. He made a declarative statement not long after the starter’s pistol was fired and continued his progression up the always-challenging opening mile that features an incline heading west on Nate Whipple Highway.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ricentral.com

Outdoor summer concerts return to West Warwick, Coventry this week

Summertime is upon us, and with it come all the best warm-weather traditions: backyard cookouts with family, lazy days at the beach, and outdoor concerts among friends and neighbors. West Warwick's Summer Concert Series returns this week to the Majestic Gazebo, featuring free concerts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from...
WEST WARWICK, RI

