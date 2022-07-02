Redland Mayor charged with drink driving after crashing her car - ABC News

A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...

