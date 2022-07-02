Redland Mayor charged with drink driving after crashing her car - ABC News

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
A young boy has been mauled by a dog in a vicious attack at a remote Western Australian campground. The eight-year-old was camping at a site in Gnaraloo, near Carnarvon, when he was attacked by a dog around 7.30am on Saturday. He was flown by a Royal Flying Doctor Service...
A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...
Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning.Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news...
The man charged with murder on Tuesday in the Highland Park shooting at a July 4th parade was reportedly traced by authorities via DNA on the rifle found at the scene.Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 22, was taken into custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago where a mass shooting left at least six dead and 38 injured.Highland Park police chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Mr Crimo about five miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after authorities released his photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit...
The second victim of the July 4 parade shooting that left at least six people dead and 38 injured in Highland Park, Illinois, was identified as a synagogue worker by her local congregation.Jacki Sundheim, a teacher and events coordinator at the North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park, was killed in the brazen Independence Day shooting in the city north of Chicago on Monday, leaders of her synagogue confirmed. Highland Park police later arrested 22-year-old Robert E Crimo after he was named as a person of interest in the mass shooting that sent hundreds of parade-goers fleeing for safety....
