Baltimore, MD

Teenager shot in northeast Baltimore

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers said they responded to the 4000 block of...

www.wbal.com

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAL Radio

Baltimore police investigating shooting, victim in critical condition

Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left one person in critical condition. Central District officers said they responded just after 2 a.m. to an area hospital for a reported walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. Upon arrival, police said they located a 36-year-old male suffering from multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 36, ‘Critical’ After Being Shot Multiple Times, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition. It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police acknowledge Independence Day weekend crime

Baltimore City police on Tuesday acknowledged crime in the city over Independence Day weekend that left four individuals dead and multiple injured. From July 1 through July 4, Baltimore experienced 11 shooting incidents that included four homicides and nine non-fatal shootings, officers said. Police said they made more than 90...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police investigating serval shootings over the holiday weekend

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating several shootings in the city where two victims have been killed and at least nine others shot and injured in separate shooting incidents. Early Monday morning, at around 3:12, officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard what they thought...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back. The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man suffers from gunshot wound in east Baltimore Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being injured in a shooting in east Baltimore. 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officers Arrest Annapolis Man In Armed Robbery, Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities. De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said. The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities. Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said. Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities. Authorities later arrested...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD

