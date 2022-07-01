ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison & Co. to take ownership of FiberLight

By Kali Persall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consortium led by funds managed by Morrison & Co. has agreed to acquire FiberLight, a pure-play, high-bandwidth fiber infrastructure provider headquartered in Atlanta, from Thermo Companies. The...

Related
Faropoint sells portfolio of 109 institutional-quality last-mile warehouses for $481m

Faropoint, a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, has sold 109 institutional-quality, last-mile logistics buildings to a private buyer for $481 million. The portfolio consists of 6.8 million square feet of warehouse space largely concentrated in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston and Memphis. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
$157.8m sale of industrial portfolio in Florida, Georgia and Texas closes

Summit Real Estate Group has sold the $157.8 million sale of a five-property industrial portfolio consisting of 12 buildings located in Georgia, Florida and Texas. The portfolio totals 1.27 million square feet. Taurus Investment Holdings acquired the portfolio. The industrial portfolio consists of:. Creekside Distribution Center 2110 Lawrence Ave., East...
FLORIDA STATE
Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Atlanta: The Don'ts of Visiting Atlanta

Atlanta, the hub of the southeast US has a lot of incredible restaurants, museums, history, and people. Here we go through tourist information for Atlanta. We focus on what tourists should not do when they visit Atlanta. Whether you are going to a Hawks, Braves, or Falcons game (or their favorite soccer team Atlanta FC), visiting the High Museum of Art in Midtown, or just visiting Zoo Atlanta you should always have your southern manners on and don't forget to grab a Coke while you are there at the World of Coca Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
fb101.com

Atlanta Marriott Northwest Unveils Brand New Event Space

Just in time for the broadscale return to in-person meetings and conferences, Dimension Hospitality presents Cobb County’s second largest hotel ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott, Northwest at Galleria. The new facility features 25,000 square feet of space, including a divisible 11,000 square foot grand ballroom, outdoor terraces, and an event lawn, capable of accommodating up to 1,200 guests.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
Business
secretatlanta.co

Get Spellbound At This Hidden Bamboo Forest On The Chattahoochee

Located in Sandy Springs, on the Chattahoochee River, there’s a magical bamboo forest that y’all can easily access by a beloved hiking trail, much-loved by many Atlantans. Explore this mystical natural phenomenon (pictured above) that’ll transport you out of Atlanta, and will make you forget you’re super close to the hustle and bustle of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New CEO named for three Emory hospitals

Rashard Johnson was named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, according to a news release from Emory. Johnson will begin his new role on Aug. 22, after leaving Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago, according to the news release. Johnson was...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

New police department in Stockbridge fully staffed, fully operational

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After more than two decades, the holiday weekend marked the beginning of service for Stockbridge’s brand new police department. The city’s inaugural July 4th celebration was held Monday while simultaneously being the first major event Stockbridge Police Department oversaw. Aside from a few technical...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

