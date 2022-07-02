Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration

Big Brother is back. The CBS reality show returns for Season 24 on Wednesday, July 6, and the series has announced the cast in the nick of time. This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a personal stylist, and more. With never-before-seen challenges, the 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, CBS says a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
Comments / 0