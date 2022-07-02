ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinge on the bizarre this 4th of July weekend with DECADES’ annual Twilight...

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (July 4-10): ‘Black Bird,’ ‘The Challenge: USA’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 4-10.
Meet the Cast of ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 (PHOTOS)

Big Brother is back. The CBS reality show returns for Season 24 on Wednesday, July 6, and the series has announced the cast in the nick of time. This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a personal stylist, and more. With never-before-seen challenges, the 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, CBS says a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
Simon’s ‘AGT’ Buzzer Picks, ‘Muslim American Road Trip,’ Journey to ‘America Outdoors’

Still feeling festive after July 4th? PBS is offering America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, joining the titular author/podcaster on a cross-country endeavour to meet with Americans who enjoy nature. America’s Got Talent proves just that as the NBC competition looks back on its best golden buzzer moments so far this season. Journey along historic Route 66 for three-part doc The Great Muslim American Road Trip.
’90 Day Fiancé’: Is Ariela Pregnant Again? (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 12 “Different Ex-pectations.”]. As we continue to be absorbed in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, most of our current couples, who are Americans with international partners, have just over a month to get married in order for them both to stay in the United States. Not going to lie, it’s getting downright tense to witness — but that’s part of the joy of watching! Episode 12 checks in with six of the seven couples for a nail-biting look at where they are in their journeys to the altar.
‘Maggie’: Rebecca Rittenhouse on Her Psychic Complications in New Hulu Comedy

There are some things even psychics can’t predict, as the new Hulu comedy proves. Maggie follows the titular character, played by Rebecca Rittenhouse, who had enough trouble dating before her gift as a psychic led to her seeing her own destiny in the future of a stranger, Ben (David Del Rio). But can she let herself fall in love when it’s especially complicated, since she gets glimpses that make here think she knows how it ends and he has a girlfriend (Chloe Bridges’ Jessie)?
9 Burning Questions for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]. In true Umbrella Academy fashion, the world ended… and then viewers were left with an explosive cliffhanger!. This time, the super-powered siblings are stuck in a land — where everything’s seemingly owned by their father — and...
Vibe

Travis Scott Performs At Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day Concert

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (July 4), Travis Scott brought his live show to the Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn, N.Y. for an impromptu holiday performance at The Day Party: Independence Day event. The rapper ran through various hits from his catalog and the event included performances by Meek Mill, DJ Spade, and Chase B. Scott’s appearance was initially billed as a “live DJ set.” In addition to manning the wheels of steel, Scott launched into a few of his fan favorites, including his 2016 single “Antidote” and went as far as jumping into the crowd....
What’s the Deal With Caleb in ‘Westworld’ Season 4?

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 1, “The Auguries.”]. If you can’t tell the mystery behind something, does it really even matter? To Westworld fans, it sure does. “The Auguries” ushered in a whole new slate of mysteries for the show’s fourth...
‘Westworld’ Recreates the Past in ‘Well Enough Alone’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 2, “Well Enough Alone.”]. For those who wanted Westworld to return to the parks, “Well Enough Alone” will bring welcome change. While no one’s going back to Westworld, per se, another Delos destination comes into...
Kelsey Grammer Gives an Update on ‘Frasier’ Revival (VIDEO)

It’s been well over a year since we last heard an update on the proposed Frasier revival at Paramount+, but now the show’s titular star Kelsey Grammer has shared new details on the upcoming project. Appearing on CBS’ The Talk on Monday, July 4, Grammer was asked about...
‘America the Beautiful’ on Disney+, CMT Does the 4th, ‘Sommerdahl Murders’

Disney+ knows how to throw a July 4th celebration, launching all six episodes of stunning nature docuseries America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Continuing the festivities, NBC has recruited some big-name talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda to toast the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Offering a break from the Independence Day programming is BBC America with its 30-episode Bones marathon!
