Smithville Select Puts on Show at Fiddlers Jamboree (View Video Here)

Founders of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival have been honored with a special tribute commissioned by family of the late James G. “Bobo” Driver. Members of the Driver family gathered on stage of the Fiddlers Jamboree Saturday afternoon for the public unveiling of a bronze casting marker as a lasting memorial to Congressman Joe L. Evins and his friends and colleagues Berry C. Williams and James G. “Bobo” Driver, who established the festival in 1972. The marker will be placed on the grounds of the courthouse.
Eighth Annual Red, White, and Boom set to return to the Putnam County Fairgrounds Monday evening, with more than just the 2nd largest firework show in the state. Mayor Ricky Shelton said that the festivities will have something for everyone. He said that there will be a kids’ parade, a patriotic program honoring veterans, and food trucks, music, and fireworks at the old fairgrounds in the evening.
Dustin Lynch is celebrating summer with a buoyant new song, “Fish in the Sea." The feel-good track is all about having a good time and “bringing party mode to the beach,” as Lynch shares on social media. It opens with the sound of waves crashing and a...
Tickets are now on sale for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair to be held Aug. 18-27 in Lebanon. Tickets are available at wilsoncountyfair.net. or at the Fair's office. Regular admission during the Fair is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free admission for children 5 and younger.
Murfreesboro’s July 4th fireworks show gets better every year. This year, 2022, is no exception. Thousands of people came out to the Fountains at Gateway to enjoy the show this year – and it did not disappoint!
Tullahoma, Tennessee-hailing country singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch is goin’ fishin’. To kick off the height of the summer, Lynch dropped his latest single titled “Fish In The Sea” on July 1. This fresh catch of a tune is delightfully carefree with the sounds of salty air and ocean mingling in the background. And with a toast to his fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, in the chorus, “Fish In The Sea” is this summer’s standout track.
WGNS has received multiple requests from listeners asking for more details on an accident involving a police vehicle this past week. After speaking with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, we now have more information about the wreck that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022. 32-Year-old Kellie White of Murfreesboro was sitting...
NASHVILLE – Based on historical experience, officials have determined that it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate, and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.
TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state trooper was attacked over the weekend in Grundy County, the sheriff's office said Monday. Officials say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a yellow ATV at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City. The...
On Wednesday June 29th Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the Tullahoma Police Department in reference to a Domestic Assault involving a Tullahoma Police Department employee. Investigation revealed that on Wednesday June 29th at approximately 8:00am the complainant and Jacob Durm were involved in a domestic disturbance...
Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.
It had been a long day. Not a particularly tiring or stressful one. It was the kind of day where so much happened so quickly that, later you ask, “Did that happen yesterday? Or before?”. We were in Nashville for the fourth time in weeks. This time, though, rather...
