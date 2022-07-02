ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

937 S Scott St. #2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect Location! Beautiful Condo! - 2BR 2.5BA home in convenient Arlington location. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. New granite kitchen countertop being installed prior to occupancy. 2 large...

5117 Bellemeade Lane

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Property Id: 911431. Entering this amazing home you are welcomed by the stunning foyer area, leading you to the enormous family room. Here you will find wall to wall carpeting, gas fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The sun-soaked living/dining room combo bring you in providing a great airy space, perfect for relaxing afternoons & cozy mornings. The updated kitchen follows, boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & ample counter space. The last level is where you will find the bedrooms, each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. The Master Bedroom features warm hardwood flooring, walk-in closet space with shelving & plenty of natural light. Enjoy the comfort of a landscaped, fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining & relaxation. Located minutes from the Pentagon, 395 & 66. Available 8/1.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
9125 Patton Blvd.

Alexandria/Mount Vernon - 9125 Patton Boulevard - Charming Mount Vernon 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Fort Belvoir! Features include hardwood floors on main and upper level, living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen w/stainless appliances and granite counters, master bedroom w/full bath, lower level rec. room. & laundry, large fenced-in back yard with brick patio! Carport and off street parking! Available August 1!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
36 S Carrollton Ave

Duplicate of Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 911576. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
BALTIMORE, MD
1648 Jackson Street

Renovated Row Home W/ Deck Attached in Riverside/Federal Hill - This 2-level row home is located in the heart of Federal Hill. It is a spacious 2Bed/2Bath home with over 1,300 square feet including a back deck attached to property. The home comes fully equipped with all appliances including a washer/dryer. The property has recently been painted and new hardwood floors installed. Must see!
BALTIMORE, MD
7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Approval Recommended for ‘Shops at Travilah’ Development

Signs are up, and have been for a couple months, at the future site of the ‘Shops at Travilah’ development on the south side of Travilah Road, approximately 250 feet west of its intersection with Piney Meetinghouse Rd. Montgomery Planning Staff recommended approval with conditions earlier this year.
TRAVILAH, MD
Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Built in 1776: The North Wales estate in Warrenton

We've featured this 23-bedroom sprawling home and estate in Warrenton before -- as the most expensive home for sale in Virginia. It seemed fitting to feature it again over Fourth of July weekend, since the mansion was built in 1776. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
Food Insecurity: These DC food organizations accept SNAP and WIC payments

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in D.C. but there are resources for places that accept EBT, WIC and other food assistance programs as payment. This mobile market serves some of D.C.’s most underserved communities. The mobile market hosts pop-ups and serves fresh produce to residents while also accepting EBT and WIC payments. The program runs from June until November and makes appearances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at specific locations for each day. If you wish to learn more about Arcadia’s Mobile Market, check out their website.
WASHINGTON, DC
Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Water Main Closes Westbound Guilford Drive

FREDERICK, Md. – A water main break has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Guilford Drive from Route 85 to Frederick Crossing Lane. Water has buckled the pavement, making the road unsafe for motorists. Drivers should follow the marked detour route along Route 85 to Grove Road, then to Industry Lane, before rejoining Guilford Drive. The closure will remain in effect through the weekend until repairs can be made to the road.
Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD

