Falls Church, VA

2816 W. George Mason Road

themunchonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Farmhouse with Three Bedrooms and Two Bathroom - Lovely home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Updated kitchen,...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

5117 Bellemeade Lane

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Property Id: 911431. Entering this amazing home you are welcomed by the stunning foyer area, leading you to the enormous family room. Here you will find wall to wall carpeting, gas fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The sun-soaked living/dining room combo bring you in providing a great airy space, perfect for relaxing afternoons & cozy mornings. The updated kitchen follows, boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & ample counter space. The last level is where you will find the bedrooms, each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. The Master Bedroom features warm hardwood flooring, walk-in closet space with shelving & plenty of natural light. Enjoy the comfort of a landscaped, fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining & relaxation. Located minutes from the Pentagon, 395 & 66. Available 8/1.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

9125 Patton Blvd.

Alexandria/Mount Vernon - 9125 Patton Boulevard - Charming Mount Vernon 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Fort Belvoir! Features include hardwood floors on main and upper level, living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen w/stainless appliances and granite counters, master bedroom w/full bath, lower level rec. room. & laundry, large fenced-in back yard with brick patio! Carport and off street parking! Available August 1!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
themunchonline.com

3614 Rock Creek Church Road NW

Well-maintained 5Bd/2Bth townhome in the sought-after Columbia Heights neighborhood! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this well-maintained 5Bd/2Bth townhome in the sought-after Columbia Heights neighborhood. This beautiful home boasts modern finishes. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Spacious living area with a gas fireplace, large windows, and a separate dining/kitchen area. Enjoy cooking your meals in this gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, black countertops, and white sleek cabinets for extra storage. Well-lit dining area with large windows overlooking the beautiful fenced backyard. The upper level features 3 oversized bedrooms with a walk-in closet and a shared full bath with a vanity mirror, a walk-in shower, and a tub. The basement includes 2 more extra rooms, a laundry area, and a shared full bath. This is an ideal home for a family or roommate situation. Conveniently located close to shopping, trails, metro/public transportation, and restaurants DC has to offer. Pets considered. 2 off-street parking. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

36 S Carrollton Ave

Duplicate of Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 911576. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
themunchonline.com

7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Restaurant Spotlight: Local Eatery ‘Harvey’s’ Offers Place for ‘Good Food and Friends’

Area farms, antique shops, breweries and wineries help fill the bill at Harvey’s new restaurant on West Broad Street. For art and accessories which decorate the walls, for the food which feeds the customers, owner and chef Thomas Harvey buys from locals as much as he can, including pork from a Mt. Jackson farmer who feeds his pigs melted ice cream.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
George Mason
CBS Baltimore

Portion Of North Ave. Closed After Sinkhole Opens In Front Of East Baltimore Row Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union. Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said. Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials. Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities. One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said. It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Approval Recommended for ‘Shops at Travilah’ Development

Signs are up, and have been for a couple months, at the future site of the ‘Shops at Travilah’ development on the south side of Travilah Road, approximately 250 feet west of its intersection with Piney Meetinghouse Rd. Montgomery Planning Staff recommended approval with conditions earlier this year.
TRAVILAH, MD
#Hobbies#Plant#Landlord#Br Ba Rent#Va Address
sungazette.news

Buh-bye, ‘Lee District’; hello, ‘Franconia’

Of the nine Fairfax County magisterial districts that could be renamed to suit modern sensibilities better, Lee District springs to mind as an obvious choice. Lee District was one of two (the other being Sully) that the Fairfax County Redistricting Advisory Committee this spring suggested should be renamed and Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) on June 28 proposed giving the district the new name of Franconia.
FRANCONIA, VA
gmu.edu

Patriots on Parade join Fairfax City Fourth of July celebration

More than 300 members of Mason Nation took part in the City of Fairfax Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022, the most ever, as part of Mason’s 50th anniversary. This year’s parade was the first time Mason had a float, and participants from Athletics included women’s basketball head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, men’s volleyball head coach Jay Hosack, women’s basketball assistant coaches Demetria Frank, Chandler McCabe and Niki Washington, wrestling assistant coach Camden Ross Eppert, and the Patriot mascot. Student-athletes from the women’s basketball team and the wrestling team joined Patriot Club members and athletics staff in the parade.
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Where to See Fireworks Near Alexandria

Fireworks will be lighting up the sky over Northern Virginia this weekend and into next week. Here are the closest fireworks displays. Remember that most dogs are terrified of fireworks, so animal rescue groups do not recommend bringing your pet to the show. In fact, leave them in a dark, quiet place at home, and be sure their microchip and dog tags are updated. Fourth of July weekend is the most common time for dogs and cats to run away.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Residents Petition to Stop the Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

It seems like it's hard to get a break sometimes from noise in Alexandria, but there may be some relief on the horizon. Local police may now pull over cars for being excessively loud, Rep. Don Beyer helped launch a helicopter noise complaint system — and now a group of residents are going after leaf blowers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes in Montgomery County, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

