1648 Jackson Street

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Property Id: 911431. Entering this amazing home you are welcomed by the stunning foyer area, leading you to the enormous family room. Here you will find wall to wall carpeting, gas fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The sun-soaked living/dining room combo bring you in providing a great airy space, perfect for relaxing afternoons & cozy mornings. The updated kitchen follows, boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & ample counter space. The last level is where you will find the bedrooms, each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. The Master Bedroom features warm hardwood flooring, walk-in closet space with shelving & plenty of natural light. Enjoy the comfort of a landscaped, fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining & relaxation. Located minutes from the Pentagon, 395 & 66. Available 8/1.
Comments / 0