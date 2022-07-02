ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

1648 Jackson Street

themunchonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovated Row Home W/ Deck Attached in Riverside/Federal Hill - This 2-level row home is located in the heart of Federal...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

36 S Carrollton Ave

Duplicate of Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 911576. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

5117 Bellemeade Lane

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Property Id: 911431. Entering this amazing home you are welcomed by the stunning foyer area, leading you to the enormous family room. Here you will find wall to wall carpeting, gas fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The sun-soaked living/dining room combo bring you in providing a great airy space, perfect for relaxing afternoons & cozy mornings. The updated kitchen follows, boasting stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook & ample counter space. The last level is where you will find the bedrooms, each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. The Master Bedroom features warm hardwood flooring, walk-in closet space with shelving & plenty of natural light. Enjoy the comfort of a landscaped, fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining & relaxation. Located minutes from the Pentagon, 395 & 66. Available 8/1.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

9125 Patton Blvd.

Alexandria/Mount Vernon - 9125 Patton Boulevard - Charming Mount Vernon 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Fort Belvoir! Features include hardwood floors on main and upper level, living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen w/stainless appliances and granite counters, master bedroom w/full bath, lower level rec. room. & laundry, large fenced-in back yard with brick patio! Carport and off street parking! Available August 1!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
themunchonline.com

937 S Scott St. #2

Perfect Location! Beautiful Condo! - 2BR 2.5BA home in convenient Arlington location. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. New granite kitchen countertop being installed prior to occupancy. 2 large bedrooms each with private bath. Full size washer & dryer. Blocks from Pentagon & metro. Close to DC. Small pets < 30lbs considered on a case by case basis w/ $350 deposit. Water, sewage & trash included. Apply online at www.patriotpropertiesinc.com.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Resident Benefits Package - $30/month REQUIRED with ALL lease agreements managed by Patriot Properties, Inc. of Dodson Property Management, include the following: Filter delivery service, $1M Identity Protection, 24/7 Maintenance Coordination, Home Buying Assistance, Online Portal, Credit Building, Resident Rewards Program, Utility Connection Concierge, and Vetted Vendor Network.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

5109 Viking Road

Great 4BR 3BA 4 level split minutes to NIH & Walter Reed MC - Great location just minutes to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. This very well maintained 4 level split features over 2500 square feet of living space. Main level features a bright and open kitchen, separate dining room & formal living room. Upper level with master BR & bath, 2 additional B/R's and 2nd full bath. Lower level features 4th BR, full bath & large laundry room with exit to rear yard. Lower level recreation room with additional storage.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

8220 Greenwood Ave

Beautiful and Sunny! Super Unique Cozy Apartment. Quiet Street, Small Vintage Bldg. Hardwood Floors, Pets OK! - A heating fee of $40 per month will be added to the base rent.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Street#Housing List#Md Address
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: July 4th Fireworks

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (July 3, 2022) Celebrate independence with us with a fabulous free concert by the Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Best view of the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

7514 Edmonston Rd.

5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Food Insecurity: These DC food organizations accept SNAP and WIC payments

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in D.C. but there are resources for places that accept EBT, WIC and other food assistance programs as payment. This mobile market serves some of D.C.’s most underserved communities. The mobile market hosts pop-ups and serves fresh produce to residents while also accepting EBT and WIC payments. The program runs from June until November and makes appearances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at specific locations for each day. If you wish to learn more about Arcadia’s Mobile Market, check out their website.
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy