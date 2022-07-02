Shawn L. Knechtel, 53

formerly of Koppel passed away on July 1st, 2022 at the Quality of Life nursing facility in New Castle. Will was born on August 25th, 1933 at home, in Koppel to the late Joseph and Theresa (Pisani) Primerano. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1951 and then from Geneva College with degree in mechanical engineering. Will worked for Matthew’s Conveyer in Ellwood City and then for Herr-Voss in Zelienople. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Church, and was a Veteran of the Korean war while serving in the Army. Will was an avid reader, who enjoyed everything about airplanes and baseball. An outdoorsman, Will was also known to enjoy fishing and just being in nature.

KOPPEL, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO