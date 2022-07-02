ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Shawn L. Knechtel, 53

By Teolis Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Shawn L. Knechtel, 53 , of Ellwood City passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at his residence. Shawn was born in Ellwood City on...

William Primerano, 88

formerly of Koppel passed away on July 1st, 2022 at the Quality of Life nursing facility in New Castle. Will was born on August 25th, 1933 at home, in Koppel to the late Joseph and Theresa (Pisani) Primerano. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1951 and then from Geneva College with degree in mechanical engineering. Will worked for Matthew’s Conveyer in Ellwood City and then for Herr-Voss in Zelienople. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Church, and was a Veteran of the Korean war while serving in the Army. Will was an avid reader, who enjoyed everything about airplanes and baseball. An outdoorsman, Will was also known to enjoy fishing and just being in nature.
KOPPEL, PA
Jennie Bartolomeo, 92

of Ellwood City passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at the Heritage Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Bartolomeo was born on July 3rd, 1929 in Ellwood City to the late Joseph and Marie (Purrina) Pasquale . She is a member of the Holy Redeemer Church and the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers. Jennie had worked at Ellwood City Dust Proof as a seamstress. Along side her husband, Orlando, she enjoyed spending time at their camp at the Slippery Rock Campground for 22 years, and traveling to Florida. She enjoyed camping, playing bingo and card games, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Ralph DiCerbo, 92

Ralph “Butch” DiCerbo, 92, of Ellwood City passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Brighton Township on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born in Baia e Latina, Italy on January 31, 1930, Ralph was the son of the late Antonio and Agnes Italiano DiCerbo. He is survived by his wife, the former Myrna Johnson whom he married on December 21, 1996. Ralph was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. A 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School, Ralph was a member of Ellwood SOI Lodge #608. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Ralph received his Bachelor Degree from Geneva College and his Master’s Degree from IUP. Ralph worked as a Police Officer for 7 years in Ellwood City before starting his teaching career. He taught Latin and American Government at Lincoln High School from 1961 until his retirement in 1991. Ralph was an avid golfer.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Trudy (Gertrude) Catherine Wigton, 94

Trudy Wigton, 94, of Portersville, Pennsylvania, died on July 2, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Trudy was born on October 20, 1927, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Leora and Arnold McAllister. She was the grand-daughter, and namesake of, Gertrude McAllister. She had two siblings, Robert and Richard McAllister, who preceded her in death.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of July 4

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Slideshow: 4th of July events in the Mahoning Valley

Communities across the Mahoning Valley are celebrating Independence Day with parades, runs and other events. Below is a look at some events happening in the Valley Monday:. Austintown: Annual 4th of July Parade: Monday, July 4, 12:00 p.m. on Raccoon Road. Starts at Big Lots and will go up to Austintown Fitch High School.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Family Fit Perfectly at This Pittsburgh Couple’s Wedding Celebration

When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington man dies after Harrison crash

A New Kensington man died after a motor vehicle crash Monday in Harrison. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Michael D. Booker, 33. Booker died shortly after 7:30 p.m. at an unidentified hospital. The crash, on River Road just past Mile Lock Lane, was reported about 6:45...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Four people shot at a Steubenville club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Four people were injured in a shots fired incident in Steubenville early Tuesday morning. Officials from the Steubenville Police Department confirmed with 7News that the shooting took place at 2:26 a.m. at Club 106 on South Street. Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Man Flown To Hospital After Center Twp. Crash

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Center Township. The accident happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on Holyoke Road near the intersection with Willow Run Drive. State police say 23-year-old Stephen Heller of Slippery Rock was driving west when he lost...
PITTSBURGH, PA

