Shawn L. Knechtel, 53

Ralph “Butch” DiCerbo, 92, of Ellwood City passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Brighton Township on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born in Baia e Latina, Italy on January 31, 1930, Ralph was the son of the late Antonio and Agnes Italiano DiCerbo. He is survived by his wife, the former Myrna Johnson whom he married on December 21, 1996. Ralph was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. A 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School, Ralph was a member of Ellwood SOI Lodge #608. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Ralph received his Bachelor Degree from Geneva College and his Master’s Degree from IUP. Ralph worked as a Police Officer for 7 years in Ellwood City before starting his teaching career. He taught Latin and American Government at Lincoln High School from 1961 until his retirement in 1991. Ralph was an avid golfer.
