Cancer

An in situ hydrogel-mediated chemo-immunometabolic cancer therapy

By Bo Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetabolic reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment (TME) and poor immunogenicity are two of the challenges that cancer immunotherapies have to overcome for improved clinical benefits. Among various immunosuppressive metabolites that keep anti-tumor immunity in check, the tryptophan catabolite kynurenine (Kyn) is an attractive target for blockade given its role in mediating...

www.nature.com

