Nocona, TX

Nocona, Saint Jo plan fireworks shows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the nation’s birthday at a pair of organized fireworks shows in Montague County this weekend. The Nocona Lions Club will host its 55th year of fireworks at Lake Nocona on July 2. The show will be set up at Weldon Robb Park. Lions accept donations...

106.3 The Buzz

North Texas Fireworks Show Ends Early Due to Fire Breaking Out

Fans who waited all day for fireworks did not get the full show last night in one Texas city. Hopefully everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July. This was the first Fourth of July since like 2011 where I didn't have to work. So I did not see any fireworks shows, I took full advantage of that day off and just relaxed. Doesn't look like Wichita Falls had any problems last night, but south of us in Fort Worth folks did not get the show they signed up for.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July. News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend. James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma said, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I...
POLITICS
James Ira McNabb, Sr.

FORT WORTH – James Ira McNabb, Sr., 77, died on June 29, 2022 after a stroke. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Preston Furlow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County's Annual One-Day Peach Festival Arrives July 9

This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning. Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
Zelma Louise Mahaffey

BOWIE – Zelma Louise Mahaffey died on June 23, 2022 at the age of 97. She will be laid to rest at her family plot at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. She was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in Boyd to Jasper Waymon McCullough and Minnie Mae Barrick McCullough. She was married to C. L. Mahaffey and lived life with him until he preceded her in death in 1982.
BOWIE, TX
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday around sunset. The Fourth of July weekend has been a busy one for first responders out and around the lake, and that’s no different for TowBoatUS Lake Texoma. They responded to a boat, fully engulfed in the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX

