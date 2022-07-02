ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BISD updated on buildings, operations

Cover picture for the articleAlong with personnel issues, the Bowie School Board received multiple annual reports this week and approved calling an election for November. Superintendent Blake Enlow said tornado roof repairs have finally begun...

KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County's Annual One-Day Peach Festival Arrives July 9

This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning. Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
James Ira McNabb, Sr.

FORT WORTH – James Ira McNabb, Sr., 77, died on June 29, 2022 after a stroke. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Preston Furlow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $6,750,000 Elegant Remodeled Transitional Home in Westlake Texas has Spectacular Outdoor oasis with Expansive Seating

The Home in Westlake Texas is a beautifully appointed estate on a private lot overlooking Vaquero Golf Course now available for sale. This home located at 1859 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake Texas.
WESTLAKE, TX
KRLD News Radio

One killed, one injured in crashes this weekend

(Azle, TX) -- At least one person has serious injuries following a crash in Azle last night. Just past 9 p.m. a car crashed into a driveway on Peden Road about a mile west of Eagle Mountain Lake. The victim was ejected from the wreckage and was seriously hurt. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office called in Care-Flite to take the victim to the hospital. No condition has been released. Investigators have not said how fast the driver was going or what caused the crash. The Azle Fire Department and the Briar-Reno Fire Department were also part of the scene.
AZLE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 incentive to adopt a wild horse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance. The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wbrc.com

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming...
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Popular local Mexican restaurant to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls. Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page. “To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

