See lots more Jim Bowie Days event winners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly four decades folks have been flocking to the Kell House every Fourth of July for the annual old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and “Most Patriotic” Parade. It was all smiles Monday morning as hundreds of families showed up. “It’s a popular event. It just kind of makes you feel […]
Fans who waited all day for fireworks did not get the full show last night in one Texas city. Hopefully everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July. This was the first Fourth of July since like 2011 where I didn't have to work. So I did not see any fireworks shows, I took full advantage of that day off and just relaxed. Doesn't look like Wichita Falls had any problems last night, but south of us in Fort Worth folks did not get the show they signed up for.
This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning. Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.
BOWIE – Zelma Louise Mahaffey died on June 23, 2022 at the age of 97. She will be laid to rest at her family plot at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. She was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in Boyd to Jasper Waymon McCullough and Minnie Mae Barrick McCullough. She was married to C. L. Mahaffey and lived life with him until he preceded her in death in 1982.
FORT WORTH – James Ira McNabb, Sr., 77, died on June 29, 2022 after a stroke. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Preston Furlow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Times are tough right now, between high gas prices, high inflation rates and the fear of a recession, but something happened at a church in Texas that makes us take a step back and realize we aren't in control of everything and that's okay. Firefighters were called about a structure...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July is just hours away and before the loud sound of fireworks start, people at Emily’s Legacy Rescue want to remind pet owners not to leave your furry friend alone. While the Fourth of July is a fun time for people to get together and have a good […]
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance. The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.
It's been called one of the most haunted places in all of Oklahoma, and that's saying a lot. There are all kinds of creepy and disturbing stories about this location being told, some even becoming legends. So what is this haunted place and what are the stories people are telling?...
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County. The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls shared a simple rule of thumb to live by to help avoid falling victim to theft. Last month, I reported on an increase in vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. The thing is, in 98% of the burglaries, the victim had left their car unlocked, providing easy access to the victim’s belongings.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a post on Facebook, about a dozen community members jumped into action to help six golden retriever puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. “By the time I got here, 20 minutes later, there were cars lined up and down the street just an outpouring of wonderful […]
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have made yet another arrest for human smuggling, the third such arrest in the first five days of July 2022. Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez remains in the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located […]
ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link.
A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle on a tight curve early Wednesday morning and crashed into an overhead gasoline tank at the Ashley-Douglass yard in Bowie. That suspect was not believed to have life-threatening injuries, but police were waiting to speak with him....
Comments / 0