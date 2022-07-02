ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Superintendent given 1 more year on contract, new assistant principal hired

Cover picture for the articleTrustees of the Bowie Independent School District selected a new assistant principal for the intermediate school and conducted its “summative evaluation” of Superintendent...

CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
Bowie, TX
Education
City
Bowie, TX
Local
Texas Education
James Ira McNabb, Sr.

FORT WORTH – James Ira McNabb, Sr., 77, died on June 29, 2022 after a stroke. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Preston Furlow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County's Annual One-Day Peach Festival Arrives July 9

This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning. Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Education
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Southeastern Cooke County in north central Texas Southwestern Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Whitesboro, Pilot Point, Howe, Collinsville, Gunter, Dorchester, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Lake Kiowa, Southmayd, Tioga and Sadler. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD: mobile home “fully involved with fire”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a mobile home fire on Sunday in the 1000 block of Fell Lane. Firefighters arrived around 10:15 p.m. and reported the home was “fully involved with fire.” The fire was reportedly extinguished after about 30 minutes. WFFD...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wbrc.com

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming...
IOWA PARK, TX
KXII.com

Boy drowns at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County. The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in...
LOVE COUNTY, OK

