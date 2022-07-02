ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Do not shoot fireworks inside city limits

By Name
bowienewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake it a safe and happy July 4th this weekend. Dry conditions warrant extra precautions for those shooting off fireworks. Also remember it is illegal to shoot fireworks inside the incorporated cities...

bowienewsonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Lewisville Water Restrictions Remain in Effect

The City of Lewisville is continuing daytime outdoor water restrictions that were originally enacted on May 1 and will continue to run through the end of September. The summertime restriction became mandatory in 2014 and is intended to help conserve the city’s water supply by reducing water waste that is common during the dayside.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXAN

What’s driving electricity and gas bills higher in Texas?

(Texas Tribune) — Texans are seeing skyrocketing home electric bills this spring and summer, with many customers paying at least 50% more than they did for electric bills at this time last year. And nobody seems to know when costs will go down. “I am worried people are going...
TEXAS STATE
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nocona, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bowie, TX
Government
City
Bowie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Police
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
klif.com

Governor Abbott Announces Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) ─ Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced on Tuesday that the opening of applications will begin July 6 for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program. The program was established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Boat catches fire on Lake Texoma Saturday

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A boat caught fire on Lake Texoma Saturday around sunset. The Fourth of July weekend has been a busy one for first responders out and around the lake, and that’s no different for TowBoatUS Lake Texoma. They responded to a boat, fully engulfed in the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy